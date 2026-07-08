Moneysaver: These thrifty tips could save you hundreds each year

Grand gestures may have the wow factor, but we all know it’s the little things in life that really matter – a supportive hug, a kind smile, a stranger waving you in at a busy road intersection.

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Those things can really brighten our days.

Little things matter when it comes to finances, too.

Of course, I still fantasise about what I’d do if I came into a great big hunk of money (don’t tell my hubby, but a baby Highland cow is still on the cards) but I also know that even tiny steps forward will get me to my financial goals eventually.

Here are a few small things you can do that only take a little bit of effort but can yield big rewards in the long run.

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Round up

Some banks, including ANZ and ING, offer a round up option on purchases and place the extra into your savings account or on your mortgage.

For example, if you’ve chosen to round up to the nearest $1 and buy a coffee for $3.50 with your card, your bank will round it up to $4 and transfer the extra 50 cents into your nominated account.

You can also choose to round up to the nearest $5, and sometimes even $10.

You won’t miss a few cents here and there, but they’ll all add up over time.

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Always check out the terms and conditions and any fees and charges before signing up to make sure it’s right for you.

Compare

When shopping for groceries always compare the unit price of each item. Even a few cents makes a difference to your final spend.

My favourite toilet paper (I’ll go budget on most things, but loo roll is non-negotiable!) comes in two different sized packs. The eight pack unit price is $0.60 per 100 sheets, while the 24-pack is just $0.31 per 100 sheets.

It may sound like small change but when you use a product every single day of the year it makes purchasing the bigger pack worth it.

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Use less

The good old ‘rinse and repeat’ instructions on the shampoo bottle really gets on my goose.

Perhaps back in the early 1990s when, as a teenager, I’d empty half a can of Taft spray into my gravity defying fringe, a second wash may have been required.

These days, however, a single hair wash more than does the job.

You can also use less laundry detergent and dish washing liquid than what’s stated on the packaging and still get great results.

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And I also mix one third water with two-thirds hand wash or body wash without compromising on cleanliness.

Good to know

Buying a birthday present? Need to replace a broken appliance? You could save a pretty penny with Finder’s discount coupons. Just visit findershopping.com.au and see if one of their coupon codes will give you a better deal. Other ways to get discounts and coupons are through Deals on The New Daily thenewdaily.com.au, Coupon Follow couponfollow.com and Groupon groupon.com.au. For anything to be a genuine saving, the purchase needs to be something you would have bought anyway. Avoid impulse buying just because it sounds like a good deal.

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