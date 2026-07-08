This Croatian island is only an hour from Dubrovnik – without the crowds or the prices

Having family scattered across the globe, I was so excited to visit my cousin Lara, her husband, Nick, and their three children, Allira, Jordan and Mattias in the little fishing town of Vela Luka, on Korcula Island in Croatia.

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Located 40 minutes north of Korcula Town, Vela Luka is tucked away along the sparkling Adriatic coast – think crystal clear coves, waterfront tavernas, freshly caught seafood and golden sunsets.

It’s Croatia’s hidden gem and deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.

Getting there

Korcula is not the easiest destination to reach… but I promise it’s worth it!



After flying into Dubrovnik, Croatia, I boarded a ferry for the two-hour trip along the stunning Dalmatian coastline to the island.

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Old Town

Set on a small peninsula with views of the Dalmatian Coast, Korcula’s Old Town is wrapped in medieval stone walls and feels like stepping into a fairytale.

Laid out fishbone style, the angled side streets are lined with hydrangeas and jasmine and designed so the breeze can pass through and cool the stones.

Wandering the maze of cobblestone laneways, I came to the stunning St Mark’s Cathedral. Here I climbed 65 steps to the top of the bell tower and enjoyed the panoramic views.

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St Mark s Cathedral in the historic city Korcula. Credit: Adobe

Built over three centuries, the cathedral features several architectural styles including Gothic, Romanesque and Baroque.

Beneath the cathedral lies the sarcophagus of St Theodore, one of the town’s beloved protectors.

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Just a short walk away is the famed Marco Polo House. While there is no historic records to prove his presence on the island, the house is said to be the explorer’s birthplace.

The town square has plenty of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and ice-cream spots dotted along the waterfront to choose from.

And if you’re in town as the sun begins to melt into the Adriatic Sea, Massimo Tower is the place to be.

The 15th century tower turned bar is right on the water’s edge and is one of the most popular spots for watching the sunset.

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Climb up the narrow ladder to a small hatch where the drinks are served on a pulley-tray system. Make a booking and arrive an hour before sunset to soak in the amazing view!

Travel tip If you’re staying in Korcula Old Town, everything in town is easily walkable. But if you’re staying a little further off the beaten track, having a car is essential for exploring the island. With safety in mind, a moped or motorbike isn’t the safest option on the unsealed roads. To be close to everything, I recommend staying in Korcula Town. If a seaside escape surrounded by vineyards is more your style, I suggest staying in Lumbarda, a short water taxi ride away.

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Historic town of Korcula. Credit: Adobe

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Best view in town

If you’re a foodie like me, you won’t want to miss Bazita restaurant – or as I like to call it, the best view in town!

This bar restaurant blends coastal vibes with old-world island charm, serving Mediterranean dishes with an Asian twist, flowing local wines and golden sunset views.

We ordered an antipasto platter to start – fresh bread, dips, olives, cold cut meats, cheese – and finished with the teriyaki govedina – a Japanese inspired dish of teriyaki beef, spring onion and rice.

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Vela Luka

Korcula’s main road stretches from one side of the island to the other. The scenic 40-minute drive is filled with hillside-hugging villages hovering above patchworks of vineyards, olive groves, and the odd Look out for wild boar signs.

Pulling into Vela Luka town felt like stepping into a living postcard. Palm trees lined the main square, fishing boats bobbed on the sparkling water and kids were playing soccer in the streets.

A coastal country town, every home has its own olive and fig trees, and the few local vendors in town are guaranteed to be closed during siesta time and just before sun down.

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One of my favourite memories from this trip is waking bright and early, wandering the street with the kids in tow and feasting on the freshest figs to ever touch my lips!

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Fresh figs in Vela Luka. Credit: Supplied

Beach 1- Prihonja

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Tucked away near Vela Luka, Prihonja is a hidden slice of Adriatic paradise, the kind of secret spot travellers dream about.

With crystal clear water, peaceful vibes and smooth white pebbles, the beach is framed by rocky shores and palm trees making it perfect for swimming, snorkelling and lazy afternoons soaking up the sun far from the crowds.

The winding drive to Prihonja is an adventure in itself, with a narrow, rocky track snaking through olive groves before opening onto the beach’s shoreline.

Travel tip Sea urchins are abundant on many Croatian beaches along the Adriatic Sea, but don’t let that stop you from jumping in. Their presence is a good indicator that the water is clean. But I recommend wearing reef shoes to keep your feet safe.

Me at Bazita restaurant.

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Beach 2- Pupnatska Luka

The main draw card of Korcula’s south coast is arguably the beautiful Pupnatska Luka beach.

Think a crescent shaped shoreline, smooth white pebbles, dreamy views, glistening water with views over the island of Lastovo.

Around a 20 minute drive from Old Town, Pupnatska Luka beach is accessible via a narrow windy road. With limited parking, it’s best to go early – then rent a beach chair and straw umbrella on the shore and stay for the day.

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I was lucky enough to spend my 30th birthday on this beach surrounded by love and sunshine.

Standing infront of Revelin tower. Credit: Supplied

After swimming up an appetite, we dined at the seaside Dalmos Restaurant – a laid-back beach club vibe terrace with front row views of the sparkling turquoise Adriatic.

The owners – a lovely Croatian man, his Australian wife and their two children – made the dining experience so special, as we swapped stories of our adventures.

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I ordered the caprese salad and Zrnovski makaruni sa mesom – a traditional handmade hollow pasta with beef – which went down a treat!

Beach 3- Žitna

Hidden beneath towering cliffs on the southern coast, Žitna is a quiet cove that feels worlds away from the busy tourist trail.

With dreamy blue green water, sun-warmed white pebbles and pine-covered hills tumbling towards the sea, the view from the car park alone had me in awe.

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This secluded bay is well protected from the wind, so the sea is mostly calm, making it the ideal spot for a relaxing afternoon swim.

Žitna beach. Credit: Supplied

Here I spent a beautiful morning, lying on the rocks, trawling the pebbles for sea glass, and playing endless rounds of UNO with my little cousins.

After a dream stay in Korcula, I left with a warm summer’s glow, a belly full of amazing food, and my heart full of love and memories to last a lifetime.

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Considering that I left part of my heart somewhere between the white pebble beaches and the countless olive trees, I will definitely be back!

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