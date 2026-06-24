There’s $20,000 in prizes up for grabs from this fast food favourite

If you needed an excuse to order from Red Rooster this month, this might be it.

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The chicken chain has just launched its REDS MEGA $20K GIVEAWAY, packed with huge prizes, exclusive offers and seriously tasty deals for Red Royalty members.

And yes, one lucky customer could even score a year’s worth of FREE Red Rooster.

Sign us up!

Running throughout July, the promotion offers members signed up Red Royalty, its free loyalty and rewards program, the chance to win a prize pool worth more than $20,000, including a Red Rooster Vespa, a trip to Australia’s iconic Red Centre and enough roast chicken to keep dinner sorted for months.

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Members will also be able to snap up a Whole Roast Chicken for just $10 from Thursday June 25 to Tuesday June 30 with an exclusive voucher.

(Credit: Red Rooster)

Existing Red Royalty members will automatically go into the draw for prizes, while new members who sign up during the promotion period will also have the chance to win.

And there’ll be fresh rewards dropping every week.

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Red Rooster CEO Samantha Bragg said the promotion was the company’s way of thanking the loyal Red Royalty members who continue to support the brand.

‘Whether it’s the chance to win a Vespa, a trip to the Red Centre, a year’s worth of free Red Rooster or unlocking great value through our weekly rewards, there’s something for everyone to get excited about,’ she said.

Customers can join Red Royalty through the Red Rooster app or website to access the promotion, receive member-only offers and unlock bonus opportunities to win throughout the month.

With prizes, rewards and surprises dropping every week, July is shaping up to be a very good month for Red Rooster fans (which is us!)

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