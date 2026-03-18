These are Australia’s most accident-prone dog breeds

There is a reason why your pups keep finding themselves in spontaneous accidents or making clumsy mistakes.

New data from Pet Insurance Australia found that the breeds appearing most frequently in accident-related claims often share similar personality traits.

Keep reading to find out whether your furry friend made the list of Australia’s most accident-prone dog breeds!

Ever sat down with your precious Greyhound after rescuing them from yet another accident and pondered why they keep running back to the same danger?

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Well, it might be time to look into the personality traits of your dogs’ breed and checking if they might just be.. well.. a little accident-prone.

While some dogs are adored for their adventurous, high-sprit and curious nature, these are the very traits that lead to accidents such as fractures, soft tissue injuries, snake or insect bites, heatstroke and other unexpected mishaps.

READ MORE: How to protect your dogs from snakebites

Greyhounds are the most accident-prone dogs in Australia. Credit: Adobe Stock

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According to Pet Insurance Australia’s latest data on the country’s most accident-prone dogs, the breeds appearing most frequently in accident-related claims often share similar personality traits like Greyhounds and Whippets, who like to run to every park, chase after anything curious and smell everything that makes their noses twitch. But, these can often land them in trouble.

Pet insurance Australia spokesperson Nadia Crighton said, ‘the dogs that top our accident claims list tend to be incredibly active, curious and athletic’.

READ MORE: Scientists are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus in bid to slow deadly pandemic

Australian Cattle Dog is ranked third on the list. Credit: Adobe Stock

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Based on accident-related claims data, the breeds most commonly involved in incidents include:

1. Greyhound

2. Whippet

3. Australian Cattle Dog

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4. German Shorthaired Pointer

5. Great Dane

6. Rhodesian Ridgeback

7. Border Collie

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8. American Staffordshire Terrier

9. Jack Russell Terrier

10. Boxer

Greyhounds and Whippets are known for their sharp athletic build and ability to reach high velocities during play and exercise, which frequently leads to to slips, collisions or muscle injuries.

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Meanwhile, breeds such as the German Shorthaired Pointer and Border Collie are known for their intense focus and enthusiasm for activity.

‘These breeds are incredibly intelligent and energetic, which is fantastic for active households,’ Crighton said.

‘But their drive to run, chase and explore means they can occasionally push themselves a little too far.’

READ MORE: My dogs earn more than me!

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Greyhounds and Whippets are known for their sharp athletic build and ability to reach high velocities during play and exercise. Credit: Adobe Stock

For larger breeds such as the Great Dane and Rhodesian Ridgeback, even minor missteps can sometimes result in strains, sprains or other injuries due to their size and strength.

In Australia, dogs also face unique environmental risks, including snake bites, insect stings and extreme heat, particularly for active dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors.

This is why it is important to keep a close eye on your energetic pooches during outdoor activities.

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Despite their higher appearance in accident claims, Pet Insurance Australia emphasises that the breeds listed are also among the most loyal, intelligent and engaging companions.

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