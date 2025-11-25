Red Rooster’s Chickmas menu has dropped – and we need Elf Bites!

Ho-ho-hold onto your chicken salt, because Red Rooster has officially kicked off Chickmas – their most wonderful time of year!

As we head into warm night Australia’s fave chicken shop is rolling out a festive season more stuffed than your nanna’s Christmas stocking.

Red Rooster Elf Balls (Red Rooster) (Credit: Red Rooster)

Elf Bites and Festive Treat Boxes

Move over mince pies, there’s a new holiday hero in town! Red Rooster has launched Elf Bites — crispy, gingerbread-flavoured cookie dough bites filled with warm, oozy salted caramel (yep, dulce de leche heaven).

One bite and it’s pure holly-jolly magic.

Red Rooster Festive Treat Box (Red Rooster) (Credit: Red Rooster)

And the treats don’t stop there.

Elf Bites star alongside the ultimate seasonal feast — the Festive Treat Box — packed with a signature Reds Burger, a piece of crunchy fried chicken, mash & gravy, small chips, two Elf Bites and a drink.

Fried Chicken… Candles?! Yep — They’re Back!

Last year’s viral sensation, the Fried Lights Fried Chicken Candles, are returning for one final encore!

Shoppers went wild for these cluck-tastic chicken-shaped soy candles that smell just like Reds’ iconic chicken salt.

Each $29.95 pack includes three candles and a voucher for a free Regular Chips, so if the scent leaves you’re hungry you’re all good.

Red Rooster Fried Lights Chicken Candles (Red Rooster) (Credit: Red Rooster)

They go on sale December 1 at the Red Rooster Shop — and when they’re gone, they’re gone for good!

So if you know someone who loves Red Rooster that much, move quick to bag their Christmas pressie.

Brisbane Gets a Chickmas Wonderland

Brissy folks, get ready to glow! From December 12–14, Red Rooster Cannon Hill is transforming into a full-blown Chickmas Wonderland.



Think dazzling lights, festive tunes, family-friendly fun and yes… FREE food from 6pm to 10pm nightly.

25 Days of Chickmas

Love a Christmas countdown? The hugely popular 25 Days of Chickmas has returned, delivering daily deals, games and surprises through the Red Royalty loyalty program.

Download the Red Rooster App and join Red Royalty to play in the Red Royalty Arcade and score rewards.

