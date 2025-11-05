Red Rooster Launches New Choc Churro Bites – and They’re Pure Dessert Heaven

If you thought Red Rooster had already nailed the perfect feed, think again. The Aussie chicken legends have just dropped a dessert that’s set to take your post-meal game to a whole new level. Introducing Red Rooster’s new Choc Churro Bites – golden, crispy, cinnamon-dusted delights with a gooey chocolate centre that’ll have you coming back for more.

Advertisement

Sweet Dreams Are Made of These

Sure, Reds has always been the go-to for a juicy roast chook, spicy Rippa Roll or those famous chips you can’t stop picking at. But now, they’re proving they’ve got dessert down pat, too. These Choc Churro Bites are the perfect encore to your chicken dinner – a sweet, warm, melt-in-your-mouth finale that’ll have you sticking around long after the last chip’s gone.

Introducing Red Rooster’s new Choc Churro Bites – golden, crispy, cinnamon-dusted delights with a gooey chocolate centre that’ll have you coming back for more. (Supplied)

Fresh out of the fryer and available at Red Rooster restaurants nationwide, this latest treat joins a line-up of flavour-packed hits like the Hot Honey Crunch and the Bacon & Cheese Rippa. They’re simple, nostalgic and ridiculously moreish – basically, everything you want in a dessert after demolishing your Reds feed.

Whether you’re capping off a date-night drive-thru, sharing a family roast, or just chasing a cheeky 3pm pick-me-up, these Choc Churro Bites deliver the perfect combo of crunch, melt and pure chocolatey joy. And if you want to go all-in? Pair them with a Bacon & Cheese Rippa Roll or a Whole Roast Chicken Meal for the ultimate Red Rooster combo, then finish strong with a Choc Churro Bite (or three).

Advertisement

Love At First Bite

Red Rooster CEO Samantha Bragg sums it up best: “We know Aussies love a little something sweet to finish off their meal – and our new Choc Churro Bites deliver big on that warm, gooey, cinnamon-sugar joy.”

These Choc Churro Bites deliver the perfect combo of crunch, melt and pure chocolatey joy. (Supplied)

To mark the launch, Reds is teaming up with Aussie creators to show off their sweetest side – think romantic drive-thru dessert dates, family feast finales and plenty of choc-dripping, cinnamon-dusted content lighting up your socials.

So go on, treat yourself! Because at Red Rooster, the food’s good… but the endings are getting even better.

Advertisement

Red Rooster’s Choc Churro Bites – available now at restaurants nationwide.

Red Rooster’s Choc Churro Bites are available now at restaurants nationwide. (Supplied)