Frank is on the hunt for the best coffee in the world: ‘I’ve had over 300 flat whites’

There’s been much debate around what makes a good cup of coffee. But one Brit has taken the search worldwide.

Known online as Flat White Frank, he’s on a quest find the best flat white on the planet.



‘I started I November 2024 and I started because I always love coffee and I noticed people were reviewing beer food ad wine and no one was doing coffee,’ he tells that’s life!

Celebrating one year of making videos. Credit: Instagram @flatwhitefrank



‘I worked as a barista for a long time and I was always looking out for new places and best shops so why not share.’

So far, he’s sipped down more than 300 in his quest for the best brew, sharing his reviews with more than 30,000 followers across Instagram @flatwhitefrank and TikTok @flatwhitefrank.



His goal has taken him to Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy, and now to New Zealand.

‘I’d love to travel the world drinking flat whites…I never get sick of them’



Currently, Frank has spent the past three weeks exploring cafés in Wellington and Auckland, sampling local brews and growing his social media following.



‘There have been a couple of flat whites that have broken the nine out of 10, which gets me and my fans very excited.’



He says the secret to a good coffee, which is scored on flavour and texture, is the espresso has to be good quality coffee bean, roasted well and brewed well pour at 30 seconds, and the milk silky and ‘paint’ like.’

‘I have to be able to skull it down, if not it’s too hot,’ he explains.

Frank with a coffee! Credit: Instagram @flatwhitefrank

Sometimes drinking up to six coffees a day, Frank admits he never gets sick of it!



‘The most coffees I’ve had in one day was n Liverpool – I had six or seven flat whites that day I was on the train home thinking I was having a panic attack!’



‘Sometimes it does affect my sleep, but I never get sick of them.’

‘I’d love to travel the world drinking flat whites, explore different cultures and keep meeting new people.’

