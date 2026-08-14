Born with dwarfism, doctors gave me two years to live. I proved them wrong

Born with a rare form of dwarfism, doctors didn’t think Megan would live to see her second birthday

Despite bullying, mobility challenges and hundreds of rejected job applications, Megan fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher

Now 99cm tall, Megan is teaching the next of children to embrace their differences

Here Megan Grannan, 33, tells her story in her own words

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Zooming around school on my motorised scooter, I passed students in the corridor.

‘Morning Miss Grannan!’ they smiled, waving.

It was September 2022, and, aged 29, I was living my dream, despite doctor’s having warned my parents I wouldn’t live to see my second birthday.

Born a few minutes before my twin sister, Erin, once we were lying side by side doctors noticed I was different.

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Pointing out my triangle shaped face and shorter limbs, they diagnosed me with metatropic dysplasia – a form of dwarfism.

An abnormality in my growth plates, it meant I’d develop spinal issues.

Heartbreakingly, specialists told my parents, Kelly and Tom, that I’d die before the age of two.

But they refused to give up, encouraging me to meet my milestones, such as learning to walk alongside Erin.

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By age three I was also diagnosed with scoliosis and kyphosis.

As my spine was S-shaped, I was fitted with a back brace to help correct it.

At four I underwent my first 10-hour surgery, where doctors fused the C1 and C2 vertebrae in my spine.

While the op was a success, I lost the use of my left arm and struggled to do things for myself such as reaching up and lifting.

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READ MORE: ‘Growing up with dwarfism: ‘I’m proud of the skin I’m in!’’

Megan as a child

‘You’re just like everyone else. You can do anything you set your mind to,’ Mum encouraged me.

Soon after, I started dancing, figure skating and horse riding, alongside my sister.

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By eight, I stood at 99cm, while Erin already towered above me.

‘When am I going to grow?’ I asked Mum.

‘Great things come in small packages,’ she said, explaining I’d likely never get any taller.

To make getting around school easier I got a mobility scooter, and I was assigned an aide who accompanied me during school hours.

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Through my teens, I had a number of surgeries to straighten my hips and knees, and each time I was left in a full body cast while I recovered.

So I’d missed a lot of school, and struggled to make friends.

When I was in class, I was bullied, and kids refused to sit next to me, scared I was diseased.

Turning my pain into purpose, I knew I wanted to make a difference and teach kindness.

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So after finishing school, I studied teaching at uni, living on campus in shared accommodation.

The apartment was equipped for my special needs, including a shorter toilet, lower shower head, taps on the edge of the sink, a low couch and bed, and a fob key to unlock the door.

READ MORE: ‘Dwarfism awareness: My girl is small but mighty’

Erin and Megan as children (Credit: Supplied)

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As we became friends, my roommates Danielle, Shannon and Christy were understanding of my disability and quick to lend a hand when I needed it.

Graduating in December 2017, I couldn’t wait to make a difference with my students, and applied for hundreds of jobs.

But employers often saw my disability first and didn’t give me a chance.

I felt defeated. I’m more than my disability, I thought, determined to see my dream through.

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Finally, in September 2022, the principal at a local primary school interviewed me, offering me a role as their special education teacher, helping children with physical and intellectual impairments.

‘You’re a perfect fit,’ they agreed.

‘We’re all different, but we’re all the same inside,’ I said, introducing myself at the front of the classroom.

The students – aged 11 to 14 – were all taller than me, but so welcoming.

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From time to time kids from other classes would pepper me with questions in the playground.

‘Why are you small?’ one asked. ‘When are you going to grow?’ added another.

Explaining I’d reached my full height, I loved seeing the information tick over in their curious minds.

After three incredible years, I helped advocate to have an accessible playground built at the school, along with a disability awareness app for the students.

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READ MORE: ‘Our girl survived a tumour bigger than her body. This is her life now’

Megan at a teachers conference (Credit: Supplied)

I was changing their lives as they were changing mine.

A few years later, in December 2024, I fell ill with pneumonia, which developed into sepsis.

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Terrifyingly, my body began shutting down and, in hospital, I was placed in an induced coma while doctors fought to save my life.

Coming to three weeks later with my family around me, I knew I was lucky to be alive.

Discharged the following March, sadly being away for so long meant I had to forfeit my teaching position.

I was heartbroken, but knew I’d made a difference in my time there.

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Now 33, I’m back on my feet and excited to return to working with kids.

I may be small, but I’m making a big difference!

Megan with her grandparents Joanne and Michael (Credit: Supplied)

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