From event planner to psychic medium: The sign that changed everything

A mysterious smell of cigarette smoke led Janelle to see a psychic medium, where she received messages she believed could only have come from her late uncle Pete

After discovering her psychic abilities, Janelle began offering free readings before leaving her career to become a full-time psychic medium

She says her intuition later helped her find a missing young man alive after police had searched for him for 48 hours

Here Janelle Bridge, 40, from Geelong, Vic, tells her story in her own words

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Sitting at the kitchen table, I suddenly smelled cigarette smoke.

‘Who’s there?’ I called out, scared.

No windows were open and my husband, Daniel, then 36, didn’t smoke.

Had someone broken into the house?

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I ran from room to room sniffing the air, but I was completely alone.

I didn’t believe in ghosts, but I felt so spooked that I booked an appointment with a psychic medium to try and make sense of it.

The night before the reading, I’d dreamed of my uncle Pete.

He’d died suddenly at 36 when I was 15 – and he was a smoker.

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In the dream, my uncle looked healthy and glowing, like he had before he got sick.

Then I felt him take my hands.

‘I don’t know how to help her, but please keep trying,’ he’d said.

I instantly knew who he meant.

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But I had no clue what she’d been up to lately.

I woke up shaken and called Mum. She was already at that person’s house.

She’d found out they were going through a really tough time.

READ MORE: ’30 East Drive: Is this the UK’s most haunted house?’

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Janelle is living the life I was meant to live (Credit: Supplied)

Stunned, I rang the person. ‘I’m here for you,’ I said, and arranged to visit her.

The next day, I had my psychic reading.

The medium said things that left me in no doubt that it was Uncle Pete who had visited me, including knowing the fact he loved the Richmond Tigers.

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‘I see a big white teddy bear,’ the psychic added.

I didn’t know what that meant, until I told Mum.

‘Peter placed a big white teddy bear in Mum’s coffin when she passed away,’ she said tearfully.

Blown away, I decided to study psychic development in June 2018, and loved it.

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‘You should offer free readings,’ Uncle Pete said.

So in June 2020 I offered free readings on Facebook and with hundreds of replies, I did as many as I could handle.

People kept coming back saying I’d told them things I couldn’t possibly have known.

So I left my work in events and became a full-time psychic medium.

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Not long after, a young man I knew went missing in 38-degree heat.

Police helicopters had already been searching for 48 hours with no result.

‘You can find him,’ Uncle Pete said to me.

So I drove to where the missing man’s car had been found near a beach and walked into bushland.

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I had no map or direction, just a strong pull to guide me.

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After six kilometres, I found the man alive, but in a deeply distressed state near a cliff barrier.

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I talked with him until he agreed to come back with me.

Police were still down at the beach.

‘How did you know where to look?’ one officer asked, surprised.

‘I just followed a hunch,’ I said.

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Today I work as a psychic medium and intuitive guide.

I’ve written a book about my spiritual awakening called The Process of Breaking Open because that’s what it felt like when I began leading the life I was meant to live.

And I owe it all, in the strangest way, to cigarette smoke, and Uncle Pete.

Visit: https://janellebridge.com.au/

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READ MORE: ‘I’m a real life pet psychic’

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