A family feed for under 20 bucks? Red Rooster is on it!

With Christmas bills landing and the school and work routine back in full swing, putting dinner on the table can feel challenging.

Advertisement

But Red Rooster has stepped in with a rare deal for 2026: a whole family meal for under $20!

From today (February 4) the chicken restaurant and takeaway is rolling out its new $19.95 Roast & Chips Deal, offering a whole roast chicken and two large chips for less than a twenty.

Each chook is hand-seasoned with their signature blend and roasted to reveal golden crispy skin and juicy meat.

Feeding a crowd? The Red Rooster Roast & Chips deal is hard to beat (Credit: Red Rooster)

Advertisement

Red Rooster CEO Sam Bragg says the offer was created with everyday Aussie families firmly in mind.

‘Once the holidays are over and school’s back, Aussies are looking for meals that are easy, filling and don’t blow the budget,’ Sam said.

‘A whole roast chicken dinner for under $20 is about as practical as it gets. It’s real food, made fresh, and it’s the kind of meal you can put on the table knowing everyone’s sorted — without the stress.’

Sign us up!

Advertisement

Not feeding a crowd? The Red Rooster Megabox Deal + Drink is one of our fave feats for one – five nuggets, one piece of fried chicken, two tender pieces, regular mash and gravy, small chips, aioli and a can of Pepsi Max for the sweet price of $10. What a steal!

Table for one? Red Rooster Megabox Deal + Drink (Credit: Red Rooster)

$19.95 Roast & Chips Deal is available nationwide from 4–24 February, all day, in store or via Click & Collect through the Red Rooster app.



Offer not available on delivery.

Advertisement