Flaky pastry, roast chook, hot chips, gravy…this $10 dinner is a winner

The cooler weather might be setting in, but the return of a Red Rooster favourite is set to warm up winter nights.

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They’ve teamed up with pie makers FOUR’N TWENTY to serve up a hearty $10 meal deal to stave off the chill and be kind to your bank balance.

The $10 Chicken Pie Box includes the flaky goodness of a Chicken & Gravy Pie, plus a piece of Red Rooster fried chicken, small chips AND a regular mash & gravy.

And tomato sauce? Yep, that’s free!

For an extra $2 you can add a 375ml drink, and for $3 more make it large with a 600ml bottle.

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The Chicken Pie Box from Red Rooster

If you’re feeding the footy crowd (or just really hungry), there’s also the Footy Pie Feed.



Built for sharing, game days and big appetites, it comes loaded with two Chicken & Gravy Pies, two Regular Chips and six Tenders.

Prefer to keep things simple? You can also grab the Chicken & Gravy Pie on its own.

Introducing The Rooster

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Built on the returning Chicken & Gravy Pie and piled high with mash, gravy and peas, this nostalgic nod delivers maximum comfort food vibes with a very Red Rooster twist.

Even better? It’s served separately so customers can build it their own way — because when it comes to pies, everyone’s got opinions.

The Rooster will be available exclusively through Reds Exclusive channels for a limited time.



Red Rooster CEO Sam Bragg says the campaign is all about celebrating Aussie comfort food.

‘The humble pie is an Australian institution, and for many people, sauce is simply part of the experience,‘ Sam said.

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‘We’ve heard the debate loud and clear, so we’re making our position known — at Red Rooster, sauce comes free. Pair that with the return of our iconic FOUR’N TWENTY Chicken & Gravy Pie, the value-packed Pie Box, and The Rooster for those in the know, and we think Aussies are in for a very good time.’

Our fellow pie fans should get in quick though, they won’t be around forever!