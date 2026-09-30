Free fries up for grabs from this fast-food favourite

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Love a burrito, taco or chicken tender? If so, you can now score free fries, free coffee and maybe even a free burrito.

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If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself to Guzman y Gomez, we’ve found one.

Although, to be honest, I’ve never needed much of an excuse to go to GYG. It’s been a favourite of mine since it launched, and I discovered I love its chipotle-seasoned fries even more than I love chicken salt hot chips.

And now there’s a chance to score yourself a free Medium serve.

Collect rewards with every burrito (Credit: Guzman Y Gomez)

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The Mexican fast-food favourite has given its GOMEX Rewards program a major upgrade and, to celebrate, members can snap up that free Medium Chipotle-Seasoned Fries.

The offer is available to both new and existing GOMEX Rewards members (so I’m in luck!), with more exclusive deals set to drop throughout the year.

If you’re not a member yet, simply download the GYG app and sign up to GOMEX Rewards to score a free burrito worth $14.50 just for joining.

From there, every dollar you spend earns one reward point.

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Once you hit 150 points, they’re automatically converted into $10 worth of GYG Dollars to spend on future orders.

And I can confirm that a burrito and fries taste even better when they’ve come as a free reward!

The app has been given a refresh (Credit: Guzman Y Gomez)

Turns out, members also receive a free coffee or hot drink every sixth order, making that morning caffeine fix a little sweeter.

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GYG has long proved itself a hit with Aussie customers, but according to its latest stats, one dedicated fan has ordered an incredible 511 times this year.

The mind boggles a little. Is it really all for them? Either way, their burrito spree has earned them more than $550 in GYG Dollars, so they haven’t had to pay for every mouthful!

GYG has also upgraded its app, making it easier to find what you need. Better yet, GOMEX Rewards can now be added to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

See you in the line for the free fries!

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Chicken tender tacos anyone? (Credit: Guzman Y Gomez)