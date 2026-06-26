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Meet the 101-year-old nan who’s about to break a sports world record

The great-granny is beating players half her age!
Profile picture of Brigid Auchettl Writer
May receiving flowers
May's playing croquet at 101 years old
Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club

Amazing 101-year-old May Beveridge of Gippsland, Vic, is about to be crowned Guinness World Records’ oldest competitive croquet player.

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The incredible centenarian began playing with her husband Allen at nearly 80.

Beveridge
May Beveridge (Credit: Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club)

May told that’s life! when Allen passed away, ‘I decided to go out to play croquet two or three times a week.’

Now competitive great grandma May’s beating players half her age and her Lakes Entrance Croquet club are like a second family.

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May Beveridge
May Beveridge (Credit: Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club)

Encouraging people of all ages to play croquet May explained, ‘It’s good exercise for your health and brain – it makes you think really hard.’

May’s three children, 23 grandchildren and great grandchildren are all incredibly proud.

May Beveridge
May Beveridge (Credit: Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club)
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And if May’s anything to go by, croquet could just be the key to longevity.

‘While I can still walk I’ll keep playing,’ May said.

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Writer Brigid Auchettl Writer

Brigid Auchettl is the Deputy Features Editor at that’s life! Starting her journalism career in 2015 she has had bylines published in that’s life!, Woman’s Day, New Idea, WHO, Take a Break, That’s Life (UK) and more.

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