Meet the 101-year-old nan who’s about to break a sports world record

Amazing 101-year-old May Beveridge of Gippsland, Vic, is about to be crowned Guinness World Records’ oldest competitive croquet player.

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The incredible centenarian began playing with her husband Allen at nearly 80.

May Beveridge (Credit: Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club)

May told that’s life! when Allen passed away, ‘I decided to go out to play croquet two or three times a week.’

Now competitive great grandma May’s beating players half her age and her Lakes Entrance Croquet club are like a second family.

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May Beveridge (Credit: Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club)

Encouraging people of all ages to play croquet May explained, ‘It’s good exercise for your health and brain – it makes you think really hard.’

May’s three children, 23 grandchildren and great grandchildren are all incredibly proud.

May Beveridge (Credit: Supplied by Lakes Entrance Croquet Club)

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And if May’s anything to go by, croquet could just be the key to longevity.

‘While I can still walk I’ll keep playing,’ May said.

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