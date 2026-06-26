Meet the 101-year-old nan who’s about to break a sports world record

Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.
Brigid Auchettl is the Deputy Features Editor at that’s life! Starting her journalism career in 2015 she has had bylines published in that’s life!, Woman’s Day, New Idea, WHO, Take a Break, That’s Life (UK) and more.
Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.
We collect and use data about how you use our sites to improve your experience, analyse site performance and provide you with relevant ads. To find out more or to opt-out of targeted ads, please see our Privacy Centre
We collect and use data about how you use our sites to improve... Learn More
We collect and use data about how you use our sites to improve your experience, analyse site performance and provide you with relevant ads. To find out more or to opt-out of targeted ads, please see our Privacy Centre