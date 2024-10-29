Aussie gran: marathon runner at 72!

Diane Kavanagh, from Hamilton, Vic, could never have imagined being a seasoned runner at age 60.

But the grandmother to 22 is exactly that!

Now 72, Diane has completed her first marathon!

Here Diane tells her story in her own words.

As my feet pounded the pavement, endorphins surged through my body.

With five kilometres down, I was halfway through my morning run.

Keep pushing on, I reminded myself.

As a 72-year-old grandmother of 22 and great-grandmother of one, I never imagined I’d be a seasoned runner, but the truth is I’d never felt fitter.

‘If anyone can do it, you can!’

I’d taken up the hobby aged 60, while I was still working as a nurse.

My kids Steven, then 40, Sheree, 38, Matthew, 34 and Mark, 33, as well as my sons’ wives, Lisa, Grainne and Clare, and their children, had been my inspiration, after they’d started going for runs together earlier that year.

How hard could it be? I thought.

Floating the idea by my hubby Neil, then 66, he was supportive.

Me on a sunday run (Credit: Supplied)

‘If anyone can do it, you can!’ he encouraged.

Around the same time, I discovered an online running program called Couch to 5K.

By completing intervals of walking and jogging, and increasing distance over time, it said users could run five kilometres without stopping by the end of the nine-week program.

That seems doable, I thought, registering.

‘I’m so proud of you.’

Pulling on my hat and running shoes the next morning, I hit the footpath.

Following the instructions of the program, I’d jog for one minute, then walk for five minutes.

Around the 20 minute mark, I could feel a burn building in my legs – a sign my muscles were getting fatigued.

I knew I had a lot of work to do, but it spurred me on to keep going.

Me leaving hospital with Kerry

Training three nights a week, I noticed big changes in my fitness as the length I could run increased.

Running not only challenged me physically, but it also helped improve my balance and coordination.

Incredibly, by the end of the nine weeks, I could run the full five kilometres.

‘I could run quicker than them.’

‘I’m so proud of you,’ Neil beamed.

Around the same time, I joined a local group, Hamilton Running Club, and began competing at Park Run – a community event where you walk or run 5km every Saturday.

It was so nice to make friends with others who loved the runner’s high as much as I did.

Increasing my distance every week, within a year I was running up to 10 kilometres every week!

My coach Narelle and me (Credit: Supplied)

And in 2014, I got a running coach, Narelle, to help me cover even more distance with ease.

Soon, running became my favourite pastime.

It was also a great way to bond with my kids and grandkids, who loved the sport too.

Then in June 2023, a year after I retired, I began feeling unwell.

I was having irregular bowel movements, including frequency and urgency, and a stabbing pain in my lower abdomen.

‘You’ve got bowel cancer.’

My GP referred me to a gastroenterologist, but it was months before I could get an appointment.

Despite being uncomfortable, it wasn’t enough to stop me from running.

The following month I was over the moon when I completed a 10km challenge as part of the Gold Coast Marathon.

Watching others cross the 42 kilometre finish line, I felt inspired.

‘I could run quicker than them,’ I said to my running buddy, Carolyn, then 51, determined to give the marathon a crack while I still could.

With daughter-in-law Grainne and grandkids Maeve and Finn (Credit: Supplied)

‘I’ll do it with you,’ she said, supportively.

Working with Narelle, I began building up my stamina and strength.

Three months later in October, though, a colonoscopy found the cause of my issues.

‘You’ve got bowel cancer,’ the surgeon explained gently.

‘Go Granny!’

How can this be happening? I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been, I thought.

Neil was shocked too, but he vowed to support me every step of the way.

A month later, surgeons removed one metre of my large bowel that was riddled with cancerous lesions.

Thankfully, as it’d been caught early, it hadn’t spread, so I didn’t need any further treatment.

Carolyn and me at the marathon (Credit: Supplied)

As I recovered in hospital for 15 days, my sister Kerry was by my side.

Together we did that’s life! puzzles to pass the time.

In February this year, after three months of rest, I was back on my feet and determined to regain my fitness to do the marathon.

When the big day rolled around in July, I was ready.

‘I couldn’t have done it without you.’

‘You can do this,’ I whispered to myself as the starting gun fired.

The first two hours flew by, and I was grateful my support crew, Neil, Kerry and granddaughter Chelsea, had heat cream and electrolytes on standby along the way!

By the 36km marker, my whole body was hurting.

Stopping for a breather, I heard the crowd roaring for me.

My tattoo (Credit: Supplied)

‘Go Granny!’ strangers cheered, reading the name on my bib.

High-fiving Carolyn and me as we passed, it was all the encouragement I needed.

As my legs carried me over the finish line, tears welled.

‘We did it!’ I beamed to Carolyn.

‘I knew you could,’ Neil cheered, wrapping me in a sweaty cuddle.

‘I couldn’t have done it without you,’ I later told Carolyn and Narelle.

Celebrating with a cold beer, I felt on top of the world.

The next day I got a tattoo on my left forearm with my finishing time of five hours and 18 minutes.

Three months on, people often ask when my next big race is, but I’ve decided to stick to half-marathons from now on.

Just recently I even won an award at my run club for the most inspirational member!

I hope my story inspires others to take up a new hobby, no matter your age.

And as long as I can keep putting one foot in front of the other, I’ll never stop running!