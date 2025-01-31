From meal plans to travel tips to these supersized families share sneak peaks into their supersized lives

Meet the Rodgers family

With a loving home full to the brim with 12 kids, supersavers Courtney and Chris Rogers, both 38, have to get clever about cost cutting.

Every January Courtney implements a ‘no spend’ plan for her brood of six boys and six girls – Clint, 14, Clay, 13, Cade, 12, Callie, 11, Cash, 10, twins Colt and Case, both nine, Calena, seven, Caydie, six, Coralee, five, Caris, four, and Cambria, two – prohibiting anything but the basics.

Thankfully, the thrifty family live on a 12-acre farm where they raise pigs and chickens, so they can shop in their own backyard.

‘This month I’m trying to come up with 31 different suppers… using the eggs and pork from our farm,’ Courtney told the Daily Mail.

However, the busy mum admits her supermarket shops are still expensive, saying the family can go through more than five loaves of bread and around 37 litres of milk a week.

‘My goal is to do one big shop a week. However, we usually have at least one more quick stop for more milk, bread and fresh produce,’ she revealed.

Breakfast of cereal or porridge is served around 8am, before the kids start homeschooling usually with maths and art classes.

Then everyone stops for lunch. It’s sandwiches for the little ones before a nap.

Courtney Rogers and her daughters. Image: Instagram @littlehouseinthehighdesert

The older kids make their own, sometimes pasta or leftovers, before an afternoon of animal chores, language classes, arts, reading and occasionally piano lessons over Zoom.

Dinner is at 5pm, sometimes pancakes made from their chickens’ eggs.

The kids then have time to unwind before an 8.30pm bedtime, ready to do it all again the next day.

Meet the Bass family

When Kelly and Danny Bass got engaged after just three months of dating, they knew what their future would look like – a happy home full of children’s laughter.

But the pair couldn’t have imagined just how big their family would grow.

After welcoming two boys, Elorah and Ezekiel, the couple, who had always wanted to adopt, took in four siblings, Abraham, Emmanuel, Mishael and Zane, going from two to six children in a year.

Still, they felt they had more room in their hearts, and they went on to welcome their son Shepherd in 2018.

Two years on, they were thrilled to learn they were expecting their eighth bub, a girl who they named Bravely.

Courtney with Bravely and Haven. Image: Instagram @thebigbassfamilyadventure

But during the pregnancy, they found out that a friend of a friend was also expecting a girl, but wasn’t able to keep the bub.

When Haven was born in February 2022, the couple agreed to adopt her. But there was barely time to celebrate as their girl, Bravely, made her entrance a week later.

Dubbing the girls their ‘twins’, the family were over the moon.

In January 2024, Kelly and Danny welcomed their tenth bub, a baby boy named Valor.

Sharing updates of their family online, the couple recently said they were expecting their 11th baby, a boy, this year, with Kelly announcing her pregnancy in August 2024.

It may seem a little wild, but we are unequivocally elated and in awe of the gift of another child, they wrote on Instagram.

Meet the Bates family

Kelly and Gil Bates never imagined they’d have a big family.

‘We thought we’d have maybe one or two – maybe three,’ they told US ABC.

So when that number turned to four, then five, they were delighted to be blessed with such a big brood.

But it didn’t stop there though.

Carlin married her Beau Evan Image: Instagram @aubreybellephotography

In 2012 Kelly, then 45, welcomed her 19th and last bub, to the delight of the whole family.

Incredibly, there are no twins and 14 of the kids were born at home.

The world was fascinated by the Bates, who made international headlines, and they soon landed their own reality TV show Bringing Up Bates, which ran for 10 seasons.

The family shared their life on TV Image: IMBD

Despite this, Kelly and Gil have banned TV at home, and limit internet access as their household relies on everyone pitching in to help keep their hectic schedule in check.

Many of their children – Zach, now 36, Michaela, 35, Erin, 33, Lawson, 32, Nathan, 30, Alyssa, 30, Tori, 29, Trace, 27, Carlin, 26, Josie, 25, Katie, 24, Jackson, 22, Warden, 21, Isaiah, 20, Addallee, 18, Ellie, 17, Callie-Anna, 15, Jud, 14, and Jeb, 12 – have grown up and moved into their own homes, but the family remain close.

And Kelly and Gil already have more than 30 grandkids!