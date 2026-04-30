Love triangle shock: Thad Renoyld’s high school sweetheart had him killed

As vivacious high-school student Michelle Sullins stood in the stands watching a football game, she never imagined this moment would shape the rest of her life – and end in tragedy.



Her eyes locked on Thad Reynolds, a sports star wearing the number 15 on his jumper. Coincidentally, 15 was also Michelle’s lucky number. From that moment on, she was smitten.



The pair officially met at a school dance and quickly became inseparable.



They spoke excitedly about the future, and were soon dubbed ‘Ken and Barbie’ by friends. Michelle the bubbly blonde and Thad the handsome athlete were deeply in love.



Michelle’s aunt, Trish Benefield, remembered her carefree niece as someone who loved the spotlight.



‘She was always wanting to pose for my camera,’ Trish later recalled. ‘She’d sit at my mum and dad’s place in the swing and I’d take her picture.’



Despite being fun and popular, Michelle longed for security and family – perhaps driven by a difficult childhood. Her parents had separated when she was young, and at just 13, her father passed away, leaving her mother Cheryl to raise Michelle and her two older brothers.

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‘Just months later, he gave her a ring.’

Michelle and Thad

Michelle had been nervous about her first date with Thad, but it was a success. Just months later, he gave her a ring.

The date stuck in Michelle’s mind – January 28, 1986, the day the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded.



After graduating from high school, the couple married on August 15, 1987 – chosen because 15 was still their lucky number.



Michelle later described newlywed life as ‘awesome’. Thad worked hard at a grocery store while the pair dreamed of owning a home, travelling, raising kids and continuing their devotion to the church.



They welcomed a daughter, Olivia, but behind the picture-perfect image, cracks appeared. After five years of marriage, the couple separated – each accusing the other of cheating.



Even so, Michelle admitted their bond never truly broke.



‘I knew in the back of my mind that I still loved Thad,’ she said in Dateline’s The Secret Life of the Homecoming Queen.



‘I kept our wedding rings in our safe. We still did things together… Christmas, holidays. It’s almost like we really weren’t divorced.’

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Michelle and Thad renewed their vows in 1997

Four years later, the pair reunited, attended marriage counselling and renewed their vows in 1997 – surrounded by friends from their first wedding and with their daughter, Olivia, standing proudly beside them.



Their family grew with the arrival of three more girls. Thad became a volunteer church deacon, while Michelle organised dance concerts for teenagers and homeschooled their kids. From the outside, their life appeared rock solid.



On July 5, 2004, at around 6am, as Thad began his early morning shift at a warehouse, shockingly an assailant confronted him, stabbing Thad 19 times and leaving him to bleed to death on the floor.



Found by a co-worker they alerted police.



‘This kind of gruesome murder was, of course, very eye-opening for our community and very big news,’ said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.



When police told Michelle, she collapsed into hysterics – the devastated widow. Investigations began and detectives soon uncovered disturbing clues.



Their attention turned to Richard Scott Harper, a married pastor and close friend of Thad’s who attended the same church.

Michelle Reynolds mugshot

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‘ Stabbing Thad 19 times and leaving him to bleed to death on the floor.’

A colleague at the medical centre where Richard worked contacted police after overhearing a steamy phone call between Richard and Michelle – and noticing Richard drove a burgundy van, the same vehicle police had been searching for.



Investigators quickly uncovered the truth – Michelle and Richard were having an affair.



Erotic emails, intimate phone messages and motel visits painted a picture of a deadly love triangle involving a trusted pastor, a devoted deacon and his wife.



At the crime scene, police found blood-spattered glasses, and Richard had also recently received stitches for a hand injury.



Following a tip-off, investigators made a chilling discovery beneath floor tiles in the hospital’s server room where Richard Harper worked – blood-soaked clothing, a four-inch knife, and a Kmart receipt for the knife.



‘I’ve never had a case where somebody gave me not only the receipt from them buying the murder weapon, but packaged it all up along with what they were wearing at the time they did it,’ said prosecutor Leigh Patterson.



Richard, a married father of three daughters, had fallen in love with Michelle and wanted Thad’s life.



Michelle admitted to the affair but denied any role in her husband’s murder.

READ MORE: Deadly love triangle: He killed his mate to win back his ex

Richard Scott mugshot

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‘‘I’ve never had a case where somebody gave me not only the receipt from them buying the murder weapon’

But damning emails told a different story. Just 24 hours before the killing, Richard wrote, I’m ready for tomorrow. Stop me if you have any hesitation.



Michelle replied, No hesitation. I’m ready. Please be observant of your surroundings, and be careful…. I want to be your wife



Richard Scott Harper, then 33, and Michelle Reynolds, 34, were both arrested on July 9, 2004.



Prosecutors believed Michelle was the mastermind.



‘She is one of the most evil people that I’ve ever dealt with in all the years I’ve been a prosecutor,’ Patterson said.



In October, 2008, Richard Harper confessed to the murder at Floyd County Superior Court, Georgia, and agreed to testify against Michelle. In exchange, both avoided the death penalty.



Harper is now serving life without parole at Phillips State Prison, Georgia.



In January 2010, Michelle Reynolds pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and party to the crime of burglary.



She was sentenced to 20 years, receiving credit for five years already served – and was barred from contact visits with her children until they reached adulthood.



The once-perfect family was destroyed – leaving a small town forever haunted by betrayal, and a love that turned deadly.

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