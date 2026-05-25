Meet 106 year-old Elva – crowned Queen for a day!

- Residents at Woodhaven Aged Care Home in Lockhart, NSW, dressed up as kings, queens, and other characters for a special themed photoshoot.
- The event, created to bring joy and connection, encouraged even quieter residents to join in and have fun
- Each resident received a professionally framed portrait to remember the heartwarming day
Residents at Woodhaven Aged Care Home in Lockhart, NSW, were treated like royalty when they were crowned King and Queen for a Day for a special photoshoot.
General Manager Lisa Krebser said the idea originally began as a Mother’s Day concept before growing into a full celebration for all residents.
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Each resident got to choose their own outfit, with some opting for classic royal looks while others went for something a little more unexpected.
One resident, Paul – whose surname happens to be King – joked, ‘I didn’t want to dress as a king. I’m always a King. I wanted to be a cowboy.’
At the end of the shoot, residents received professionally framed portraits to keep as a lasting reminder of the day.
Resident Denise said the experience brought everyone together.
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‘It was a lot of fun. Even the residents who don’t usually join in got involved,’ she said.
It was picture-perfect from start to flash!