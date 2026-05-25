Meet 106 year-old Elva – crowned Queen for a day!

Residents at Woodhaven Aged Care Home in Lockhart, NSW, dressed up as kings, queens, and other characters for a special themed photoshoot.

The event, created to bring joy and connection, encouraged even quieter residents to join in and have fun

Each resident received a professionally framed portrait to remember the heartwarming day

Residents at Woodhaven Aged Care Home in Lockhart, NSW, were treated like royalty when they were crowned King and Queen for a Day for a special photoshoot.



General Manager Lisa Krebser said the idea originally began as a Mother’s Day concept before growing into a full celebration for all residents.



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Elva, who turns 107 in July, got into the spirit of the day! Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

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Each resident got to choose their own outfit, with some opting for classic royal looks while others went for something a little more unexpected.



One resident, Paul – whose surname happens to be King – joked, ‘I didn’t want to dress as a king. I’m always a King. I wanted to be a cowboy.’

Paul’s dream of becoming a cowboy came true. Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

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At the end of the shoot, residents received professionally framed portraits to keep as a lasting reminder of the day.



Resident Denise said the experience brought everyone together.

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Lilian chose pink and pearls! Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

‘It was a lot of fun. Even the residents who don’t usually join in got involved,’ she said.

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It was picture-perfect from start to flash!

Cyril looked regal in his outfit. Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

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