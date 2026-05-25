  •  
Advertisement
Home Real Life

Meet 106 year-old Elva – crowned Queen for a day!

A special photoshoot at Woodhaven Aged Care created unforgetable memories for its residents
Profile picture of Brigid Auchettl Writer
Elva and her fellow residents had a ball!
Credit - Respect Woodhaven Volunteers
  • Residents at Woodhaven Aged Care Home in Lockhart, NSW, dressed up as kings, queens, and other characters for a special themed photoshoot.
  • The event, created to bring joy and connection, encouraged even quieter residents to join in and have fun
  • Each resident received a professionally framed portrait to remember the heartwarming day

Residents at Woodhaven Aged Care Home in Lockhart, NSW, were treated like royalty when they were crowned King and Queen for a Day for a special photoshoot.

General Manager Lisa Krebser said the idea originally began as a Mother’s Day concept before growing into a full celebration for all residents.

Advertisement
woman in purple with crown
Elva, who turns 107 in July, got into the spirit of the day! Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

READ MORE REAL LIFE: Ruby transforms Grandmas into goddesses for special photo shoots!

Each resident got to choose their own outfit, with some opting for classic royal looks while others went for something a little more unexpected.

One resident, Paul – whose surname happens to be King – joked, ‘I didn’t want to dress as a king. I’m always a King. I wanted to be a cowboy.’

man in cowboy hat
Paul’s dream of becoming a cowboy came true. Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers
Advertisement

At the end of the shoot, residents received professionally framed portraits to keep as a lasting reminder of the day.

Resident Denise said the experience brought everyone together.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: You won’t believe this amazing pet photography!

woman in pink with crown
Lilian chose pink and pearls! Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

‘It was a lot of fun. Even the residents who don’t usually join in got involved,’ she said.

Advertisement

It was picture-perfect from start to flash!

man in king-like crown
Cyril looked regal in his outfit. Credit – Respect Woodhaven Volunteers

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram
Advertisement
Profile picture of Brigid Auchettl
Writer Brigid Auchettl Writer

Brigid Auchettl is the Deputy Features Editor at that’s life! Starting her journalism career in 2015 she has had bylines published in that’s life!, Woman’s Day, New Idea, WHO, Take a Break, That’s Life (UK) and more.

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement