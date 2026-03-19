Why Ruby is turning grans into goddesses

Ruby Jean, 32, snapped some pics of her gran, Melba

After the post went viral on Instagram, Ruby wanted to help other older women feel special

She started The Goddess Project, taking photographs of grandmothers who were all dolled up

Here she shares her story in her own words.

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‘Give me your best smile, Grammie,’ I said, as I snapped away with my camera.

Despite being in her 80s, my grandma, Melba, didn’t need much coaching. Striking different poses, she was a natural.

‘This is interesting!’ she chuckled, posing in a pale pink chiffon gown and silver crown.

It seemed a bit elaborate, but it was all in the name of fun.

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Growing up, I’d always loved photography.

I used a digital camera I’d got for my birthday to take photos of my twin, Veronica, then 12, and our sister Daphne, seven.

‘These are wonderful!’ my mum Valerie encouraged.

Valerie, Ruby, and Daphne (Credit: Supplied.)

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As an adult, I went on to snap weddings, capturing couples on their big days.

Then in February 2021, I had an idea.

Grammie, my maternal grandmother, had always loved shopping and fashion, so during a visit to her home, I decided to give her a makeover!

‘Let’s get you dressed up,’ I smiled to Grammie when I arrived.

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‘Grammie’s inner goddess immediately shone through.’

After applying some rosy blush and eye shadow, Grammie’s inner goddess immediately shone through, even more so when she put on the pretty pink dress and silver crown I’d bought along.

‘Oh my goodness!’ she beamed, looking at herself in the mirror.

READ MORE: Gutsy Gran: I Skydived At 90!



As I snapped pics of her while she turned this way and that, she was in her element.

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And the experience brought us so much closer together.

For Grammie’s 90th in June 2023, I planned another fun shoot.

This time, I staged a grey velvet couch for Grammie to perch herself on against the sea of purple flowers in her garden.

Grammie Melba (Credit: uby Jean Photography)

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Sporting a blue gown and a gorgeous golden crown while holding a chocolate cupcake, she looked a vision.

‘Thanks for celebrating me,’ she twinkled, before blowing out the candles on top.

Posting the footage on my Instagram page @rubyjeanphotography, I could hardly believe it when the pic received 12 million views. Grammie had gone viral!

This makes me feel less afraid of ageing, people wrote, adding that older women are often under-appreciated.

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‘I can’t believe it!’ Grammie said surprised, when I told her.

What mattered most was that people saw in Grammie what I had too – her inner goddess.

Sadly, my beautiful Grammie passed away aged 91 in October 2024.

It was a big loss.

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Our photo shoots were such precious memories.

READ MORE: Aussie grandma Marea is an undercover spy at 76!

It inspired me to reach out to other older women who needed a special reminder that their inner goddesses could be unlocked too.

So I started a fundraiser to gain some cash for my big project.

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Naming the initiative The Goddess Project – I’d photograph, interview, and video 12 stunning women aged 70 and over.

Their stories and photos would also appear in a coffee table book, and a monthly calendar.

Setting up an online application form, I was amazed when 350 people submitted their own mothers and grandmothers to be in the project.

‘It felt impossible to choose!’

Each story was so heartfelt and unique, it felt impossible to choose!

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After finally narrowing it down to 12 deserving women, I flew to meet my first muse, Anna, then 80.

She lived in a nursing home and needed a wheelchair.

But despite her health issues, she was fun and full of sass.

‘You’re a queen,’ I smiled, carefully putting a crown on her head.

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Parading a sapphire frock, her chair was transformed into a throne fit for royalty.

‘There’s nothing to be afraid of when it comes to ageing,’ she told me during our interview.

For my second shoot, I met the powerful Bonnie, nominated by her granddaughter Jocelyn.

Bonnie (Credit: Ruby Jean Photography)

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READ MORE: Aussie gran: marathon runner at 72!

Getting to know Bonnie ahead of the shoot, I soon realised her striking personality deserved a fearless token – deciding on a dragon sword.

‘This pleases me,’ Bonnie smirked, holding her mighty weapon as she posed for photos.

My fourth goddess was the wickedly humorous Natalie, then 71.

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Unlike my other participants, she had courageously applied herself to be in the project.

‘I wanted to support you and, of course, dress up!’ she beamed.

Natalie (Credit: Ruby Jean Photography.)

And I’ll never forget Joan – my sixth starlet – who was 92 years old and nominated by her great-granddaughter Serena.

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She was racked with nerves upon my arrival and barely spoke a word, but once she was dripping in jewels, she came to life.

‘I’m the queen and don’t forget it!’ she giggled, pointing at her delicate headdress.

In November 2025, we celebrated the success of our 12 goddesses, with champagne and speeches at a special gala event in my hometown. And my paternal grandmother, Jean, also came along!

Sadly, by then Anna had passed away.

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‘You did a wonderful thing for our Anna,’ her family said.

‘The biggest blessing of all was seeing the confidence of my clients.’

I sold 100 calendars and books combined.

But seeing the confidence of my clients shine was the biggest blessing of all.

They taught me that no matter how old we get, our inner goddess will never fade!

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