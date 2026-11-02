Inside the orange van bringing hope, clean clothes, and connection

After retiring at 70, Cheryl signed up with Orange Sky and discovered a new sense of purpose helping people experiencing homelessness

What began as washing clothes quickly became meaningful conversations, friendships and a deeper understanding of the challenges many Australians face

Nearly four years later, Cheryl says volunteering has given her just as much as she’s given others, proving it’s never too late to make a difference

Here Cheryl Cooper, 77, tells her story in her own words

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Standing in the grounds of St John’s Church in Darlinghurst, NSW, I watched a line of people form beside our bright orange van.

Some carried bags stuffed with clothes, while others clutched the few belongings they had.

‘Thanks so much,’ one man smiled, handing me his laundry.

‘How’s your week been?’ I asked, as I loaded his clothes into the washing machine.

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‘Good,’ he replied. ‘I always look forward to coming here and catching up with everyone.’

As we chatted, I realised washing and drying his clothes was important – but the conversation meant just as much.

Growing up in South Africa then moving to Australia in 1983, I’d always worked hard. After building a career in IT while raising my daughters, Karla, now 51, and Jacqui, 50, as a single mum, life hadn’t always been easy.

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Yve and Cheryl. Credit: Ben De Riddler

But I was proud of the life I’d built, and I finally retired just short of my 71st birthday. With my girls having families of their own, suddenly my days were mine to fill.

At first, it was lovely but, after a lifetime of being busy, I knew I still had plenty to give.

‘I need to find something meaningful to do,’ I told Karla and Jacqui.

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Then I remembered how, back in 2016, my granddaughter and I had gone to a panel event where Orange Sky founders Lucas Patchett and Nic Marchesi spoke.

They explained how they’d started a mobile laundry service, fitting vans with washing machines and dryers to help people experiencing homelessness.

Everyone deserved clean clothes, but for those doing it tough, access to something most of us take for granted wasn’t always easy. After the panel, I kept following Orange Sky’s journey.

‘I’m going to give Orange Sky a go,’ I told my partner of 15 years, Tom, 77.

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Completing the online training modules, I learned about safety, the vans and what to expect.

Now, in October 2022, I was doing my first shift at St John’s Church. Filled with trepidation, my mind raced. What if I don’t know what to say? What if I do something wrong?

READ MORE: How a neighbour’s home-cooked meals helped two brothers heal from tragedy

Cheryl working as a volunteer. Credit: Supplied

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‘I’ll show you the ropes,’ friendly fellow volunteer Jane said. Soon my nerves disappeared as I loaded washing, connected hoses and folded dry garments.

The van amazed me – but what surprised me most was the people.

While waiting for their washing, some of those in need would sit for a chat.

‘Cheryl, these are some of our friends,’ Jane said, introducing me to the regulars. At Orange Sky, those who use the service aren’t called customers or clients – they’re friends.

Within minutes, I understood why. Chatting with the man I’d just met, we talked about our week and what was happening locally – just like old friends catching up as his laundry soaked and spun.

‘It’s not just about clean clothes, it’s about connection,’ I said to Tom when I got home after my three-hour shift.

Before long, my fortnightly shift turned into more, and familiar faces became mates. Some people hadn’t had a proper conversation in days while others just wanted someone to listen.

READ MORE: Meet the Aussie mum raising her son alongside 30 emus!

Cheryl and Martyn. Credit: Ben De Riddler

One man told me he’d been estranged from his family for nine years.

‘I don’t get to see them anymore,’ he explained.

My heart broke.

He’d once had a completely different life, but circumstances had changed.

Over time, I met men and women of all ages and backgrounds who’d found themselves struggling for different reasons.

Hearing their stories changed my outlook. Before volunteering, I’d seen people sleeping rough and felt sympathy, but now I really understood.

Whether someone had a family breakdown, a mental health struggle, or a run of bad luck, I realised how quickly life can change.

‘It really makes you count your blessings,’ I told family.

Cheryl, Martyn and Yves. Credit: Ben De Riddler

Now, almost four years later, I volunteer across four teams, filling in wherever I’m needed.

Becoming a volunteer, I never expected how much it would give me in return. I went in thinking I was helping others. Instead, I found a whole new community. I’ve met people I never would’ve crossed paths with otherwise – doctors, tradespeople and even some who once used Orange Sky themselves and now volunteer.

Orange Sky also brought wonderful friendships into my own life. In October last year, I met Yve Wilson, on a Tuesday shift at a Salvation Army site in Waterloo.

After decades working as a teacher, Yve, in her mid 60s, had also wanted a meaningful retirement.

Chatting between loads of washing we got to know each other.

‘One lady said she’d been sleeping in her car after a run of bad luck,’ Yve confided. At first, the woman was too ashamed and embarrassed to tell anyone, but after a few visits, she began opening up to Yve.

Cheryl never expected how much volunteering would give her in return. Credit: Supplied

Homelessness can be incredibly isolating, so taking time to sit beside someone, share a laugh and make them feel valued is life-changing.

‘People don’t always remember the clean clothes,’ Yve said. ‘They remember someone cared.’

Now, when our shifts line up, Yve and I look forward to catching up.

Forging new friendships in my 70s wasn’t something I expected when I signed up. It’s been the most beautiful bonus.

Every Monday night, I have dinner with my grandchildren, and they love hearing about the van.

They didn’t believe there were washing machines inside until I showed them pictures. ‘That’s so cool,’ they marvelled.

Taking that first step to volunteer in my 70s opened up a whole new world.

It’s never too late to try something new. And kindness always comes back around.

Visit orangesky.org.au

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