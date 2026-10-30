How a neighbour’s home-cooked meals helped two brothers heal from tragedy

Daniel and his brother Luke were devastated when their mother Teresa was killed

In the years that followed, their elderly neighbour Nina, affectionately known as Yiayia, supported them with meals, friendship and unconditional kindness

Inspired by her generosity, Daniel created the viral Yiayia Next Door project, raising more than $55,000 for charities supporting people affected by family violence



Here Daniel Mancuso, 36, Vic tells his own story in his own words

Tucking into a plate of my mum Teresa’s mouth-watering lamb, I grinned. Her food never failed to fill my heart – and stomach – with joy.



It was July 2013, and I was at my aunt’s house for a family dinner.



Mum, 49, a flight attendant, was a kind soul, and a wonderful cook, who would give anything to help someone in need.



So when I requested my favourite meal that night, she happily obliged.



After dinner, I kissed Mum goodbye and thanked her for the meal.



‘I love you,’ she said, hugging me.

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Teresa with Luke (M) Daniel (R) – Credit: Supplied

Then I made my way home, where I lived with my little brother, Luke, then 20, and my dad, Fernando, 53.



Mum and Dad had split two years earlier, when I was 20.



Although he was kind to us, Dad had a short fuse with Mum, often hurling abuse at her.



So, when they’d told us they were separating after being married for years, we were relieved. They’d been unhappy for so long.



While Mum went to live with her parents, us boys stayed with Dad, as it was closer to Luke’s school and my work.



Mum seemed to be thriving as she focused on her future, but Dad turned increasingly bitter.



He became paranoid about losing his assets in the divorce.



‘She’ll die before I give her anything,’ he spat.

Daniel and Teresa. – Credit: Supplied

READ MORE: My sister Nikkita was killed by her boyfriend



It was an awful thing to say, but we never thought he’d actually hurt her.



That night though, after arriving home from dinner, I got a call from my aunt, urging me and my brother to meet her at her home.



My mind racing, I drove to my aunt’s, and asked Luke to meet me there as he was at a friend’s place.



To my horror, when I arrived police officers were there.



‘Your mother has passed away under suspicious circumstances in the garage of your grandparents’ home,’ the police said.



In shock, I buried my head in my hands.

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Luke (L) Yiayia (M) Daniel (R) – Credit – Tina Smigielski

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Mum had been happily smiling and laughing at the table less than an hour before. Now she was gone.



I couldn’t believe it.



Thinking back to how angry Dad had been over the last few weeks, I couldn’t help but think his harsh words hadn’t just been him venting.



They were a chilling warning…



We later learnt from police that Mum had been stabbed 16 times in the chest, abdomen and back.



How could he take her from us? I thought, feeling broken.



Horrified, Luke and I couldn’t face the idea of returning to his house. Instead, we packed up and moved in with our aunty.



Then two years on, as Dad was finally charged with Mum’s murder, we moved in with our grandparents.



Still in the depths of our grief and loneliness, one day we heard a voice calling out to us from across the fence.



‘I made you boys some food,’ a woman said, as a hand reached over the back fence holding a plate of chicken and rice.

Daniel was inspired by Yiayia’s kindness Credit – Mark Roper Photography

It was our sweet neighbour Nina, 68, who we lovingly called Yiayia – which is Greek for grandmother – in honour of her heritage.



She’d been the first person to raise the alarm with my aunty the night of Mum’s murder after hearing her screams.



After Mum’s passing, our relationship with Nina had blossomed, and we began to refer to her as Yiayia and her husband as Pappou – grandpa.



We’d often have chats over the fence, with Nina always making sure Luke and I were doing okay.



Sometimes she’d visit us for tea and biscuits.



Yiayia always reminded us what a beautiful woman our mum was, and with the kindest heart.



After Mum’s passing, I’d yearned deeply for the warmth and comfort that I’d always found in her cooking – one of the many ways Mum showed her love.



But, as Yiayia continued to gift us meals everyday, that space in my heart felt less empty.



In return, we helped out where we could, mowing her grass, taking out the bins and driving to the shops for her.



Our lives had changed overnight, but Yiayia and Pappou’s kindness provided us with stability and comfort.



They weren’t just our neighbours, they’d become like family, bringing some light back into the dark chapter of our lives, as we awaited justice for Mum.



Then in May 2017, four long years after the fatal attack, our father faced the Supreme Court of Victoria, after pleading not guilty to murder.



The court heard how our parents’ relationship was marred with abuse and, following their split, Dad had become enraged at the prospect of Mum getting any money in the divorce.



Refusing to accept responsibility for what had happened that day, he claimed he’d been in a different suburb at the time of Mum’s death.

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READ MORE: Mum’s heartbreak: My daughter was killed in a horror hit-and-run

Teresa Mancuso’s life was cut short Credit – Supplied

But CCTV footage captured a vehicle similar to his driving laps around my grandparents’ home before Mum was murdered.



Thankfully, a jury saw through his lies and found him guilty of murder.



That December, our father, Fernando Manuel Paulino, then 55, was jailed for 30 years.



It wouldn’t bring Mum back, but we felt a sense of peace that he had finally been held accountable.Back home, the realisation that we’d lost both our parents hit hard.



‘We’ll get through this together,’ I promised Luke.



And with the support of our extended family, as well as Yiayia and Pappou, we were determined to carry on Mum’s legacy of love.



As Yiayia and Pappou’s love helped heal our broken hearts, it got me thinking.



Our friendship could inspire people around the world to practise more kindness and compassion.

Luke and Daniel Mancuso raise awareness about family violence Credit – Mark Roper Photography

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So in 2019 I created an Instagram account @Yiayianextdoor, where I posted videos of Nina bringing me and Luke her traditional Greek dishes, including bean soup, spanakopita and moussaka.



Attracting thousands of likes and comments, the videos touched the hearts of people around Australia and the world.



They also resonated deeply with those who have experienced violence or grief.



Family violence effects everyone… so good to see young men raising awareness, one person commented on one of our videos.



That year, we amassed thousands of followers.



We decided to spread awareness and raise funds for organisations supporting people affected by family violence, while inspiring community and kindness across the country.



Through the sale of aprons, tea towels, tote bags, and our very own recipe book – written in collaboration with Yiayia – we’ve raised over $55,000 for several charities.



More than a decade on from Mum’s death, we think of her every day.

Daniel (L) and Luke are so grateful for Yiayia Credit – Mark Roper Photography

After the loss of our grandparents, we renovated the house like Mum always dreamed of, converting the garage where she took her last breaths into a room filled with toys and relics from our childhood.



I still live there, often seeing Nina and Pappou, while Luke, now 34, has moved overseas.



Having just welcomed my baby son into the world this year, I wish with all my heart that Mum was here to dote on him like she had with us.



I’m raising my son the way Mum did us – with kindness and compassion, and will teach him to spread love to those around him.



We’re determined to make her proud.

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