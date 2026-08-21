A mystery package arrived at mum Ildiko’s workplace. Moments later, she was dead

Ildiko Krajnyak was killed when a package bomb exploded at her spa

Investigators linked her ex, Stephen Beal, to the deadly bombing

Beal was convicted and sentenced to life plus 30 years

There was a time when friends believed Ildiko Krajnyak and Stephen Beal had found something special.



Ildiko, 48, a loving mum, was outgoing, ambitious, and deeply work-driven.



Stephen, 58, was an engineer with a fascination for model rockets. Intelligent and dependable, he was eager to help the woman he loved.



As well as being in a relationship they also shared dreams for the future of the spa they operated side by side.



To outsiders, they looked like partners in every sense of the word. There was little reason to suspect that beneath the surface, things were unravelling.



But after a whirlwind 18 months together, their romantic relationship came to an end.

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Ildiko Krajnyak. Credit – Facebook

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Despite this, Ildiko and Stephen continued working together at the spa. For many former couples, maintaining a professional relationship after a separation is difficult. But Ildiko and Stephen were certain they could put their past behind them and give their all to the business.



For a while, it seemed to work. But when Stephen discovered Ildiko was dating someone new, he grew bitter that she’d moved on.



But Ildiko was focused on the future, and the spa remained her priority.



Then in May 2018, after a trip to visit family in Hungary, Ildiko started her day like any other – greeting guests and opening mail. Turning her attention to an unassuming box, she never could’ve anticipated the horror that would follow.



As she opened the package, a massive explosion tore through the reception area, turning the peaceful spa into a scene of devastation. Windows shattered, walls collapsed, and smoke filled the air as stunned witnesses fled.



Tragically, Ildiko was killed instantly, while two of her clients were injured, and a third was treated after inhaling smoke.



Responding to the blast, investigators discovered a nine-volt battery, phone, and wires among the debris. It appeared this deadly delivery was no accident.

Ildiko Krajnyak and her son Keanu Laszlo Vestil. Credit – GoFundMe

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But who would want to kill Ildiko?



Just two hours after the horrifying incident, Ildiko’s ex Stephen reached out to police after hearing news of her passing. Telling officers about her good nature, he had no idea who’d want to hurt her.



‘She had great advice for people, she cared, she went out of her way to ease your burden,’ he said.



But during a search of his home, investigators uncovered a large quantity of explosive chemicals.



Stephen explained they were for his rockets.



But as the interview went on, officers noticed a change in his demeanour.



Instead of mourning his ex-girlfriend and business partner, he was making jokes, suggesting to police that he perform a stand-up comedy routine about being a murder suspect.



He even performed a magic trick, pretending to pull a coin from behind the ear of one of the investigators.



When authorities discovered sticks of dynamite in his home, Stephen was arrested. But the charges were later dropped when police couldn’t rule out they were for his rockets.

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Scene of the explosion. Credit – NBC News

Still, they weren’t convinced he was totally innocent in Ildiko’s death.



When detectives reviewed surveillance footage from a store a week before the blast, showing what looked like Stephen buying a nine-volt battery and a box that matched the description of one that had

contained the deadly explosives, they were sure he was their man.



In March 2019, Stephen Beal was re-arrested and charged with malicious destruction of a building resulting in death.



However, the road to justice was anything but straightforward. In 2022, a mistrial was declared after the jury reached a deadlock.



At a second trial in July 2023, jurors heard evidence describing the deterioration of the former couple’s relationship and Beal’s alleged inability to accept its end.



‘Using his expertise in explosives, Beal cowardly murdered his former girlfriend… and risked the safety of many others in the area,’ said lawyer Martin Estrada.



The defence argued that any materials found in his possession that matched those at the crime scene was a coincidence, and it could all point back to Stephen’s hobby rockets.



But the jury didn’t buy it.

Ildiko Krajnyak and Stephen Beal in happier times.

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In July 2023, Stephen Beal was convicted on multiple charges, including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, malicious destruction of property resulting in death, use of a destructive device in a crime of violence, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.



At his sentencing in January 2024, Judge Josephine Staton described the bombing as ‘cold and calculated’.



‘He wanted her dead simply because she didn’t want to continue their romantic relationship,’ the judge said.



In a Los Angeles court, Stephen Beal, then 64, was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years.

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Stephen Beal mugshot. Credit – FBI

For Ildiko’s family, including her adult son, Keanu Vestil, the verdict brought accountability but not closure.

The woman they remembered was a daughter, mother, friend, business owner, and someone who devoted herself to making others feel welcome.



Her life became defined in headlines by the violence that ended it, but those who knew her spoke instead of her generosity and optimism.

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