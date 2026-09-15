Kayden Moy went to the beach and never came home. ‘He was loved beyond words’

Kayden Moy went to the beach with his girlfriend Keryn in May 2025

Horrifically, a group of teens threw rocks at them

Kayden went to talk to them, but was fatally stabbed by one of the teens

Ashley and Paul Moy were so proud of their son.

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At just 16, Kayden was growing into the kind, respectable, hard-working young man that all parents dream of.

An apprentice painter and decorator, Kayden had set his sights on opening his own business one day, once he was fully qualified.

Well-mannered, loyal and thoughtful, he had a big heart and an instinct to help others. He made friends easily and was loved by those around him, including his girlfriend, Keryn Knox.

In May 2025, Kayden and Keryn headed to the beach. The weather was warm and hundreds of other young people had gathered there for the day.

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At around 6pm, the pair were getting ready to leave when a group of teenagers began throwing rocks at them from a nearby sand dune, prompting Kayden to go and talk to them.

Keryn and another friend went with him, trying to stop him from confronting the group.

Suddenly, the mood changed and one of the teenagers ran towards Kayden.

Seeing he was carrying a blade, Kayden tried to get away. But he slipped.

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As Kayden tried to regain his footing, he was stabbed twice in his left side.

Keryn later recounted how, in the moments that followed, Kayden went completely white.

Realising what’d happened, other people rushed to Kayden’s aid, trying to use his t-shirt to cover his wounds and stem the bleeding.

Kayden Moy and his father Paul (Credit: Facebook.)

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Someone, believed to be a nurse, began to administer CPR until help arrived.

But sadly, Kayden couldn’t be saved, later succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

For Ashley and Paul, it seemed incomprehensible that their son, who’d gone for a day at the beach, would never be coming home.

The next month, just five days after what would’ve been Kayden’s 17th birthday, family and friends gathered at his funeral.

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His local football club organised a fundraiser to help cover the costs.

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In the weeks that followed, three teenage boys were charged in relation to Kayden’s death – two aged 17 and the youngest just 14.

Cole Turley, the teen who fatally stabbed Kayden, pleaded guilty to murder in May 2025.

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In June this year, the two other boys, Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow for their trial, after pleading not guilty.

The court heard that the trio had travelled to the beach armed and with the intention of carrying out an attack in retaliation for an earlier slight involving someone associated with their group.

CCTV footage later showed the three fleeing the scene after the deadly attack, during which a witness saw them celebrating, hugging and even shaking hands with one another.

One of them was overheard to say Kayden ‘deserved it’.

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Kayden’s dad Paul addressing the media (Credit: Getty Images.)

Afterwards, they disposed of the knife and their blood-stained clothing in an attempt to avoid being caught.

Shockingly, it wasn’t Stewart’s first brush with the law, having been previously convicted of possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of a metal pole as part of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Despite their claims of innocence, and although they had not wielded the knife, the two teens were convicted of murder.

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The following month, the trio returned to court for sentencing.

‘Kayden Moy had no weapon or indeed anything in his hand,’ Judge Lord Scott said. ‘Your movement towards him was confrontational, completely unnecessary and in no way in self-defence.’

All three teens were sentenced to life, with Turley and Stewart receiving a minimum term of 16 years, while the youngest offender must serve at least 14 years behind bars.

READ MORE TRUE CRIME: A knifeman was hiding in the shower

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For Kayden’s family, however, the sentence could never be the end of the story.

Outside court, Paul spoke of the devastating reality they now face – that every birthday, occasion and milestone will carry the painful knowledge that Kayden should have been there.

‘We have an empty chair at family gatherings, an empty bedroom in our home, and an emptiness in our hearts that can never be filled,’ he said.

‘He was loved beyond words and had his whole life ahead of him’.

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Kayden’s family will remember him as a much-loved son, friend, and boyfriend.

Just days after being jailed, Jay Stewart, 19, posted a video online from prison.

‘Everyone knows my scheme is violent, big plan for future ahead,’ he’s heard saying in the clip.

In August, Cole Turley, 18, lodged an appeal against his sentence, leaving Kayden’s family devastated.

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We will never understand how someone who took our son’s life can now ask for another chance, Paul shared on social media.

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