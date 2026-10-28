Doctors said my baby had a stroke in the womb – then he defied the odds

Farah and Mohamed were devastated when one of their unborn twin boys died at 22 weeks, and doctors discovered the surviving twin had suffered a stroke in the womb

Farah carried the pregnancy to term and welcomed baby Ali in January 2025

Diagnosed with dystonic cerebral palsy, Ali now receives specialist therapy through the CONNECT-CP program and continues to make encouraging progress

Here Farah Alabsawi, 23, Kelmscott, WA tells her story in her own words

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Hearing the whoosh of my bub’s heartbeat for the first time, I was in disbelief.



Three years earlier, aged 18, I’d been told falling pregnant would be difficult after being diagnosed with PMOS – formerly known as PCOS.



Now, after tying the knot in January 2023 with my husband, Mohamed, 22, we were ecstatic to be starting a family. But that wasn’t the only surprise…



‘It’s twins!’ the sonographer cried, noting the second heartbeat.



Mohamed and I were in utter shock.



‘You’re sure?’ I squeaked, my mind racing as I calculated how we’d afford two of everything.



My first call was to my mum Fatima, then 43.



‘You’ll be an amazing mum,’ she assured me.

Ali as a newborn. Credit – Supplied

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At 18 weeks we discovered we were expecting boys.



Two weeks later, a scan showed that the boys– who shared a placenta – were growing unevenly. Twin A was growing faster than his brother.



Classed as a high risk pregnancy we were referred for weekly scans to check on the boys’ growth.



Then one night in August, at 22 weeks, I realised I hadn’t felt the twins move much. It was unusual for the bubs, who were constantly active.



‘I’m worried something is wrong,’ I told Mohamed.



Heading to our local hospital, just a 10-minute drive away, I had a scan to check on my boys. But they struggled to find a heartbeat, instead referring me to a bigger hospital for a second opinion.



In the car on the way there, I got a call from the specialist who’d received my results.



Tragically one of our precious babies had passed away.



Tears stained my cheeks as I ended the call. I felt as if my heart had split in two.



After finding the words to tell Mohamed the news, the rest of the drive passed in a blur.



What does this mean for my other son? I wondered. Will we lose him too?

Ali and dad Mohamed Credit – Courtney Callander & Instagram @yourkeepsakes_

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At the hospital, we were met with a maternal medicine specialist who performed another ultrasound.



It revealed twin B, our littlest boy, was the baby we’d lost.



‘Your other son has a strong heartbeat, but I can see fluid on his brain,’ she said. ‘I suspect he’s suffered a stroke.’



Devastatingly, I learned I’d have to carry both twins to term, to give our living boy the best chance at survival.



The thought of only bringing one child home felt like torture.



Back at home, our families rallied around to support us.



In September, at 28 weeks, I had a foetal MRI to determine what lasting impacts the stroke had caused.



The following week, the specialist called with the results. ‘Your son has suffered brain damage,’ she said, explaining our boy would likely struggle to walk, talk, and see.



We were offered the choice to terminate, but I’d already lost one son. I couldn’t lose both.



‘I’m doing everything I can for this baby to thrive,’ I vowed.



I underwent several scans a week, before being admitted to King Edward Memorial Hospital at 37 weeks to be induced.

READ MORE REAL LIFE: Medical miracle: Our boys share a heart

Ali using his walking frame Credit – Courtney Callander & Instagram @yourkeepsakes_

As contractions ripped through me, I worried for my son. Will he be in pain? Will he suffer? I fretted.



Mohamed and Mum were by my side as I laboured for over 24 hours.



Finally, our boy – who we named Ali Hadi – was born, weighing 2.6 kilos.



Hearing his cry, I was overwhelmed with love.



‘You’re here,’ I cooed, holding my baby son on my chest.



His brother, Hussain, arrived shortly after.



While Ali was whisked to the NICU for jaundice and low blood sugar, we had precious cuddles with Hussain.



‘Mummy and Daddy love you,’ I whispered.



Nurses took his handprints and footprints before he was taken away.



Then I was wheeled to the NICU to see Ali. I was in awe of our little miracle.



After six days, Ali was well enough to come home.



In March 2025 we held a family memorial for Hussain. It was so special.



Ali was enrolled in the CONNECT-CP program at Kids Rehab WA, funded thanks to Hospitals United for Sick Kids and Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation.



The program connects families with specialists sooner, helping children receive critical support earlier in life, which improves outcomes and creates opportunities for a better quality of life.

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Ali and mum Farah at the hospital Credit – Stephen Heath Photography & Hospitals United for Sick Kids

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Through their assessments, in April 2025, at three months old, Ali was formally diagnosed with dystonic cerebral palsy. It was a huge comfort to have a diagnosis and a plan.



My brave boy started physio the same month with the incredible team at Perth Children’s Hospital.



‘With early detection, we can minimise the negative impacts of Ali’s cerebral palsy,’ Jess, the senior physio, explained.



Taking part in weekly speech, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, Ali, 22 months, has been making progress.



While he isn’t walking, talking, crawling or standing like other kids his age, he uses a walking frame to move around and is the happiest kid I know.



Obsessed with trucks and hot chips, Ali – who is non-verbal – uses his eyes to communicate everything I need to know.



And when I read to him from his favourite book about trucks, his smile is bright as the sun.



Mohamed, 24, and I know our son’s road will be challenging. But Ali has already met every challenge with a smile.



And, with his brother guiding him from above, there is nothing our precious boy can’t face.

Ali working hard in therapy Credit – Stephen Heath Photography & Hospitals United for Sick Kids

Helping sick kids:

Hospitals United for Sick Kids has funded 100 projects, helping 1.3 million sick kids nationally.



We support kids in every state and territory, every illness, every injury, getting them home to the things they miss. Our eight state-based hospital partners turn national reach into local impact.



‘Our funding initiatives help sick kids receive the right care, in the right place, with less disruption to home and family life,’ Hospitals United for Sick Kids general manager Ann Billington said.



To help, buy the products where you see us.

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