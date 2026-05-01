This viral beauty brand costs less than your iced latte.

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As a beauty editor, you know what I don’t love? Forking out stacks of cash on new makeup.

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Not that you have to these days, because beauty products have come a long way from the the old “you get what you pay for” trope.

Nope, these days, some of the best-performing products aren’t the ones with the luxury price tags. They’re the ones sitting on Kmart shelves, minding their own business, quietly proving you don’t need to spend a fortune to look put-together.

Case in point: SHEGLAM, a fabulously affordable beauty brand that recently hit Aussie shores.

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The brand has built its reputation online, with countless viral TikToks and GRWM moments. And now that it’s officially landed in Kmart stores across the country (yay!), I’ve been very excited to cast my beauty editor eye across the range.

With prices starting from just $6 for some of their bestselling products (ahem, hello Big N’ Bright Eye Pencil in Frost), it’s no wonder these babies are getting a bunch of attention online.

The best SHEGLAM products to buy.

First up: the grippy primer trend is still going strong, and SHEGLAM has entered the chat.

I don’t know about you, but when I do my makeup, I want it to last. (Obviously, right?) Which makes primer the non-negotiable first step when I’m doing my makeup.

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But what’s especially fab about the SHEGLAM Melon Melt Niacinamide Serum Primer ($15) is that it also happens to be packed with skin-loving ingredients. Infused with watermelon extract and niacinamide, which helps lock in moisture and brighten skin, this serum-primer hybrid deeply hydrates while delivering a deliciously dewy base.

In the same make-your-makeup-last-longer camp – although the other end of your routine – there’s SHEGLAM Lock’d In Setting Spray ($12).

Setting sprays have gone from ‘optional extra’ to essential in my makeup regimen, and SHEGLAM’s offering delivers a shot of hydration while locking down your look, making sure your face stays looking fresh and hydrated for hours.

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Moving onto makeup means I ~need~ to talk about liquid blush.

I am a big blush girlie, so I’m constantly on the hunt for highly pigmented shades that blend seamlessly into my skin – and liquid and cream formulations like SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush ($10) are what I reach for every time.

These formulations tend to melt into skin better than powder blush, and the vitamin C infusion keeps skin looking bouncy and beautiful.

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I’m currently in my eyeliner era – specifically brown eyeliner, for a lived-in smoky look that’s a little more wearable than a full-glam black smoky eye.

With that in mind, the SHEGLAM Boldline Longwear Multi-Function Gel Liner in Chocolate ($6) is an obvious addition to my makeup bag.

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As for lips? Well, I’m having trouble staying calm about SHEGLAM’s Bounce Putty Pocket Lip Pot ($10). Aside from the fact that that packaging is so darn cute, the soft matte formula presses on for a sheer, just-bitten, soft-focus finish that’s currently dominating beauty blogs.

It can also be built up for a dramatic lip moment. You pick!

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The bigger picture here is that beauty is shifting. It’s less about chasing expensive products and more about finding things that actually work for your routine – and your budget.

And when you can pick up trend-led, easy-to-use products while grabbing your washing powder and dog treats? Even better.