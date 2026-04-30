There’s 30% off these Mother’s Day gifts we love

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While many of us would love to spoil our mums this Mother’s Day, the truth is more and more of us are feeling the pinch.

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So, while in past years I might have splashed on a bouquet of flowers or some yummy chocolates, this year I’ve been wondering what I could buy that’s actually useful.

Something that will make Mum’s day brighter beyond the lifespan of beautiful blooms or a box of choccie.

And I think I’ve found the perfect gift.

I’ve been a fan of Oodie – the Aussie company that started out making giant snuggly hoodies – since I bought their navy blue Oddie in a sale and it got me through the first winter of lockdown in a freezing cold flat without an extortionate power bill.

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But since then they’ve branched out into comfy dressing gowns and snuggly blankets – and there’s 30 per cent off!

So if you’ve yet to pick a present, check our top choices. We think our mum’s will love them, and yours might, too!

Photo: Who doesn’t love a cosy dressing gown? (Credit: Oodie) White Fluffy Dressing Gown $62.30 (Was $89) It’s a classic for a reason! This Fluffy Dressing Gown is made from an ultra-soft fleece on one side and sherpa-like cosiness on the other. With big pockets, an overside hood and a generous fit, it’s ideal for sofa nights or duvet days. Shop Now

We love these candy stripes! (Credit: Oodie) Rose Stripe Sherpa Dressing Gown $69.30 (Was $99) This Sherpa Dressing Gown has super warm Sherpa Fleece inside, and super soft fleece on the outside – how cosy can you get? The tie waist comes with a button to fix it on, saving busy mums the hassle of finding a runaway cord when you throw it on (we’ve all been there!). And its designed to stay soft after months of (cold water) washes. Shop Now

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These snuggly blankets are perfect for winter months (Credit: Oodie) Chocolate Weighted Blanket $111.30 (Was $159) This Weighted Blanket is a huge 198cm x 121cm of soft plush fabric. It comes in three different weights and encourages relaxation and supports sleep through its gentle pressure. We can’t wait to cuddle up with one this winter! Shop Now

They’re our faves but if your mum runs hot there’s also these leopard print cooling blankets at 40% off, and cute cooling PJ sets at 20% off for two.

See the full range at Oodie.com.au