Moneysaver: Sam shares how to save 22 hours a week on housework

‘See you next month!’ the vet nurse said cheerily, handing me two boxes of tablets and a bottle of ear drops.

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I smiled weakly. My dear little dog, Buddy, 14, has cost me a fortune in medical expenses over the years.

Buddy is prone to ear infections, has itchy skin, a sensitive stomach and extreme separation anxiety.

But making regular trips to the vet, prescription medication and a specialty diet don’t come cheaply.

I couldn’t have foreseen that the tiny rescue puppy I brought home all those years ago would become a fluffy, loveable money pit.

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A whopping 73 per cent of us are pet owners and collectively we’re spending $21 billion a year keeping them healthy.

Here are a few tips for saving on your pawed and clawed family members.

Vet care

Prevention is always cheaper than a cure. The average cost of treating tick paralysis is over $2400 for dogs and over $1800 for cats. Making tick prevention, as well as worming, part of your regular heath routine is far cheaper.

Vaccinations are also less expensive than treating many cat and dog illnesses.

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Keeping your pets secured on your property, walking them on a lead and having them restrained in the car helps prevent road injuries and attacks by other animals. And a regular dental health routine can prevent costly complications later.

Research pet insurance policies, comparing price as well as what’s covered, before making a decision.

Food and water

A balanced diet can help protect against nutritional deficiencies that can lead to health issues. Consult with your vet and choose a diet appropriate for the age and breed of your pet.

Buying food in bulk is cheaper than single or smaller serves, or even make your own!

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Water and food bowls can be a breeding ground for salmonella, E. coli, algae and mould, that can cause serious gastrointestinal issues for your pet. Stainless steel bowls are safest and should be washed daily in hot, soapy water.

Grooming

Bathing your pet too frequently costs more in product usage and can lead to skin irritations that are difficult and expensive to control. Only bathe your pet when really needed.

Invest in a set of dog clippers to save money between trims.

Top tip

The average woman spends 22.3 hours doing unpaid housework every week. Considering the median hourly pay rate is $40, that’s $892 dollars worth of domestic chores we’re squeezing in around our paid work. In comparison, men contribute 15.3 hours. These statistics allowed me to justify spending $300 on a robotic vacuum cleaner. Normally, I’d baulk at the expense of such a luxury, but Rosie (we named her after the robot housekeeper in The Jetsons) vacuums and mops our entire house three times a week, a task that would take me over four hours. In money terms, Rosie paid for herself in two weeks. More importantly, she has given me back precious time, improved my mental health and was definitely worth the price tag!

Ms MoneySaver’s tips are prepared in good faith. That’s Life cannot assure readers that they will be effective in all cases and is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from following them.

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