Meet the Sunshine Coast mum who quit her job to catch snakes

A surprise encounter with a snake at the hairdresser inspired Courtenay Brown to become a licensed snake catcher on the Sunshine Coast

She now safely relocates everything from carpet pythons to venomous snakes while educating Queenslanders about reptile safety

Despite the risks—including being bitten on the job—Courtenay says catching snakes is the career she was always meant to have

Here, Courtenay Brown, 40, Sunshine Coast, Qld tells her own story in her own words.

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With one hand gripping my snake hook, the other firmly holding a bag, I kept my focus on the two-metre-long carpet python in front of me.



‘C’mon buddy,’ I coaxed, swiftly scooping the snake inside. ‘Gotcha!’ I cried, flipping my long blonde hair over my shoulder as I sealed the bag.



While spying a snake in the yard would send most people running, I’d turned snake catching into my career almost three years ago. I’d been inspired after a trip to the hair salon in October 2023.



Relaxing in the chair with a head full of foils, the stylists suddenly let out a terrified shriek.

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Courtenay holding a 3m Carpet Python relocated. Credit – Supplied

‘Snake!’ they squealed, finding refuge on chairs.



I’d never seen a snake in real-life before, but I was more intrigued than scared. A snake catcher soon arrived and made short work of capturing the slithering beauty.



I’d love to do that! I thought.



At the time, I worked part time at a gym, while juggling caring for my girls Milla, then nine, and Asha, 11. But I’d always loved animals, especially reptiles.

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A Carpet Python removed from a roof. Credit – Supplied

Telling my hubby Simon, 42, that night, he encouraged me to take up snake wrangling training.



So I did just that the very next day.



The venomous handling course ran over one day. Then, after training, I got my permit and started my business, ‘That Snake Lady’, responding to call-outs to capture and relocate snakes all over the Sunshine Coast.



I love educating people about snakes, as they’re often misunderstood.

The busy mum loves her job! Credit – Supplied

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I want people to know that snakes are not out to get us.



They’re usually looking for food, water, shelter or a mate!



But this can lead them to some strange places. I’ve removed a carpet python from under a mattress, a red-bellied black snake from a golf club bag, and once found six common tree snakes mating in someone’s roof space.



With my glam looks, people are usually shocked and underestimate me when I turn up on site. A lot seem to see this as a ‘bloke’s job’.



I always remind people to never try and move the snake themselves, as it’s extremely unsafe for both you and the reptile. The safest thing to do is call a licensed snake catcher.

Snake removal doesn’t come without risks! Credit – Supplied

Of course there are still risks, and at times I’ve been bitten, including by a venomous yellow-faced whip snake while removing it for a client 18 months ago.



My right hand swelled into a big red ball. I knew it was only mildly venomous, and luckily the swelling went down shortly after Simon, a doctor, checked it over.



After work, I unwind by spending time with my pet snakes – Simba the woma python, Homer Stimson the Stimson’s python, and a coastal carpet python, named Hulk.



The girls love hearing stories from work.



‘You’re so brave, Mum,’ Asha, now 14, says.



‘I’ve been telling my friends all about it,’ Milla, 12, adds.

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But I’m not sure they’ll follow me into the career.



They say if you love your job you’ll never work a day in your life.



I’m so glad I found my true purposssse.



Follow @thatsnakelady on Instagram.

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