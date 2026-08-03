MONEYSAVER: Top tricks I learned to save on power bills as a single mum

We’ve all been there – you open your latest energy bill, look at the amount due, and your stomach drops while your mind races.

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How can it be so much more than the last bill? And how do I make sure it’s not that much next time?

Here are a few common reasons why a power bill may blow out. But if there’s a big jump in the amount of your bill it’s important to call your energy provider. Asking them to explain the breakdown of charges will help you understand where the additional costs have been accrued and if there are any errors in billing.

Ask if you’re on the best plan for your usage.

The ACCC found that 80 per cent of us are missing out on a better deal, so it pays to shop around!

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Seasonal swings

Energy bills often spike in winter and summer.

During winter we use heating and, because the days are darker and shorter, we spend more time inside. That means using lights, televisions and other appliances more.

People are also more likely to use power-guzzling clothes dryers. And with electric hot water heaters responsible for a third of your bill, indulging in a long hot shower will cost.

While summer sees us out and about, cranking up the air con can really push your bill skyward.

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Dirty filters make your system use more power to achieve your set temperature.

Running pool pumps more often can be a factor, too.

Faulty appliances

Old or faulty appliances can cause an increase in energy consumption.

Appliances that rely on temperature control to function, such as ovens, dishwashers and fridges, can draw additional energy to work properly.

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Faulty appliances may also continue drawing energy when they’re not supposed to.

And remember, if you haven’t used an appliance for a while because it’s broken, you should expect your power usage to increase once you start using a newly purchased replacement appliance.

Solar panel faults

One in three homes now have a solar system supporting their energy usage.

Faulty solar panels may produce less solar energy or none at all, causing a rise in the amount of energy you draw from the grid and an increase in charges.

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Regularly maintain panels to ensure they’re clean and undamaged, and pay attention to readings.

Good to know

Regular that’s life! readers will know that I’m a big fan of op-shopping at charity stores. To me, it’s the perfect shopping experience – I spend less than I would in a retail store, I’m supporting organisations that give back to the community, and I’m helping the environment by keeping items out of landfill. Even as a dedicated second-hand shopper, I was still surprised by my friend Emma recently after admiring the dress she was wearing. ‘I got it online, from Vinnies,’ she said. Clearly, I’ve been living under a rock because I had no idea one of my favourite charity shops had an online store! The stock comes from Vinnies Victoria but they ship all around Australia and New Zealand. Check them out at vinniesonline.com.au

Ms MoneySaver’s tips are prepared in good faith. That’s Life cannot assure readers that they will be effective in all cases and is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from following them.

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