In 2005, a mum-of-two underwent a surgical mesh procedure to treat stress urinary incontinence, and for nearly 18 years it seemed to have been a success

In 2023, she developed agonising pain and a life-threatening infection, with doctors attributing her sepsis to the surgical mesh

After three emergency operations to remove 23cm of mesh, she is now speaking out about her ordeal

Here Sue Carson, 60, from Levin, New Zealand tells her own story in her own words.

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Not again,’ I sighed, rushing off to change my underwear.

It was 2005 and at 39, I was a busy single mum juggling life and raising my daughters, Mikala, then 12, and Jasmin, nine.

But my body just hadn’t been the same after Jasmin’s birth. I’d slowly developed stress urinary incontinence, and it was humiliating. I was terrified of having an ‘accident’ at the bank where I worked, and couldn’t laugh or sneeze without worrying about leaking.

Finally, I went to my GP.

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‘It’s really affecting my life,’ I told him. ‘I’m doing pelvic floor exercises, but they haven’t helped.’

‘You should consider a surgical mesh procedure,’ he said, explaining it was a common, straightforward, minimally invasive operation where mesh was placed under the urethra to support it and prevent leakage.

I was referred to a surgeon, who thought I was a good candidate for the procedure. Having private health insurance, it wouldn’t cost me much, and I was desperate to feel normal again, so I agreed to go ahead.

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In September 2005, I underwent the suprapubic arch sling (SPARC) procedure at hospital. After the op, I stayed overnight and was discharged the next day.

To my delight, it solved my bladder issue completely. I stopped leaking when coughing or sneezing, and could even bounce on the trampoline with the kids without a problem!

A week later, I returned to work and, for nearly two decades, everything was fine.

Then on May 21, 2023, I was outside playing tug-of-war with my border collie, Tip.

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‘C’mon, give it here!’ I laughed, pulling the rope.

Suddenly, a searing pain shot through my groin.

‘Ahh!’ I gasped, doubling over.

During the next few hours, the pain got worse. Then a lump formed inside me on my pubic bone. By May 24, it was the size of an egg, soft and painful to the touch.

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A locum doctor told me I had a UTI, but antibiotics did nothing. When I returned, they said I had a skin infection.

Jasmin, Sue and Mikala (Credit: Supplied)

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On May 31, I finally saw my GP who sent me straight to the radiology department for scans. By then I was in agony.

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‘You have an abscess on your pubic bone,’ I was told. ‘Go straight to emergency.’

So my daughter Jasmin, then 28, took me. But after a nine and a half hour wait, I was told they didn’t have any beds.

We returned the next day, and another 13 and a half hours passed before I was finally admitted.

By now, pus was draining from my vagina, I had a high fever and could barely walk.

After running tests, the doctor rushed me to theatre.

‘What’s happening?’ I asked, terrified.

‘You’ve got sepsis caused by the surgical mesh,’ he said, explaining that sepsis was a severe infection that could cause death. ‘We need to cut out the damaged tissue immediately.’

My jaw dropped. That mesh had been inside me for nearly 18 years! It had been a ticking time bomb.

‘I think I’m dying,’ I whispered to Jasmin.

‘Oh, Mum,’ she wept.

The operation took hours.

Sue at home after her operation (Credit: Supplied)

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‘We removed a lot of mesh,’ the surgeon said afterwards. ‘But there’s still more in there.’

Over the next five days I had two more surgeries.

And I even had a vision that my deceased parents Jim and Christine were warning me I could die.

I knew my body was shutting down. My veins had collapsed, and doctors were struggling to take blood. I spent the next 12 days in hospital, fighting for my life.

After three surgeries, 23 centimetres of mesh had been removed, but there was still more in there.

‘It’s too embedded,’ the surgeon said. ‘It’s not safe to take out the rest.’

Leaving the hospital knowing there was mesh still embedded in my flesh was terrifying.

Barely able to get out of bed, I was off work for four months. I’d have nightmares about what had happened and wake up screaming. And I couldn’t look at my lower body without feeling sick.

Luckily Jasmin, who lived at home, looked after me, and Mikala, then 31, visited as often as she could.

Sue Carson (Credit: Supplied)

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Eventually, I returned to work, but the incontinence had returned, and I had to visit the bathroom constantly. And every time I looked at the 16cm scar across my stomach, I was reminded of the ordeal.

Two years on, the trauma is still with me. I’ve also learnt many others have suffered the same thing. And it’s not just women – men have experienced complications from mesh too, as it is also used for repairing hernias.

It’s such a personal and embarrassing topic, and for years, people have suffered in silence.

I felt that way too but, after everything I’ve been through, I couldn’t stay quiet.

Both Mikala, 34, and Jasmin, 30, are afraid of having kids after what happened to me. And that breaks my heart.

This whole experience has changed more than just my health – it’s changed our lives. Looking back, I wish someone had told me the risks. Because what I thought was a simple, routine procedure turned into a nightmare I never saw coming. And one that nearly cost me my life.

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