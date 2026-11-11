Women over 50 are often missing from photos. I’m changing that

Photographer Grier Neilson launched Flock50 to celebrate women in their 50s and challenge the idea that ageing makes women invisible

The project featured 50 women embracing their natural beauty, with portraits showcasing their confidence, life experiences and individuality

Following its success, Grier expanded the concept into Flock50 Rising, inspiring hundreds more women aged 50 and over to step in front of the camera

Here Grier Neilson, 52, from Belair, SA shares her story in her own words.

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You look fabulous,’ I said, snapping another shot, my bare feet on the sandy beach.



Dressed in a long white flowing dress with waves crashing up against her, the woman looked radiant as my camera clicked.



Showing her the photos on my camera screen afterwards, her eyes grew wide. ‘Thank you,’ she beamed, admitting she almost didn’t show up because of nerves.



‘It’s like you’ve captured my soul.’



It’s moments like these that I love most. Showing a woman their beauty – that sometimes they don’t see in themselves.



I’ve loved taking photos since I was 12 and got my first camera as a prize at the Royal Adelaide Show.

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Now it was February 2024, and my latest photography project, Flock50, was all about celebrating women’s bodies at 50.



I’d had the idea while attending an industry webinar in mid-2023, when I heard a statistic that shocked me.



‘Women in their 50s are the least photographed demographic,’ the presenter said.



I wasn’t surprised. Women were often the ones behind the camera capturing kids grow up, or they were always the first to say, ‘I don’t like my smile’ or ‘I’m camera shy’.



I was turning 50 in July 2024 and was sad to think of all the incredible women who felt invisible.



I want to help those women shine, I vowed.

Grier is on a mission to help women feel their most fabulous! Credit – Heidi Linehan

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I decided I’d photograph 50 women turning 50, in their natural, raw, fabulous state! With scars, freckles, wrinkles and stretch marks – their most authentic, gorgeous selves.



I started with my own self portrait first, figuring I could use my photos to show women what I was hoping to achieve.



A trained hair and make-up artist as well as a body painter, I got to work styling myself for the shoot. Hair loosely curled and make-up natural, I stripped down to my black bustier and underwear.



Setting the timer, I jumped in front of the camera. Posing in front of a mirror which was in frame, I admired my body.



Feeling free, I threw my head back smiling.



The photos were beautiful.



It’s so ME, I smiled, checking the shots.



You could see the excess skin from having my babies more than 16 years ago – I loved it.

Grier photographing herself as the start of Flock50 Credit – Grier Neilson and Bohemian Ekko Creative

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Showing the kids later, they were so supportive.



‘These are amazing,’ said Zosha, then 22.



‘The lighting looks great too, Mum,’ added Zander, 16.



Uploading the photos to social media and sharing the Flock50 concept in August 2023, I was inundated with messages.



Each woman would pay a fee that covered styling, and make-up, and they’d receive photos from the shoot.



Before long, all 49 spots were filled.



I couldn’t believe it!



Some who signed up were dear friends, but many were strangers.

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Grier and her son Zander Credit – Supplied

Behind the scenes of a photography session. Credit – Supplied

I sent out questions to get to know them better. Some had survived loss, relationships ending, or illness. Others felt invisible now they were ageing.



Together we workshopped ideas on locations, themes and outfits, to ensure everyone was their most ‘me’.



Over the next six months I arranged photoshoots across South Australia. Some women posed among the trees at Blackwood Forest, some in studios, while others felt most at home by the sea at Port Willunga Beach.



I even flew to Queensland for a few shoots.



There were women clad in sequins, linen, lingerie, huge tulle skirts – or nothing at all.

Mary Ann at Pt Elliot for Flock50 Rising. Credit – Grier Neilson and Bohemian Ekko Creative

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The images were displayed at Chapel Hill winery in August 2024.



I also created a coffee table book called Flock50 – More than 2500 years of collective wisdom.



It was amazing seeing the women admire one another’s photographs at the exhibition and in the book. Many had become friends while assisting me on shoots, calling themselves ‘flock stars’!



So many people asked if I’d shoot women in their 60s, 70s and beyond.

Griers’ mum Julie posed as part of her shoot for Flock50 Rising Credit – Grier Neilson and Bohemian Ekko Creative

Why put an age cap on it? I figured.



Two weeks later, I started work on the next series, Flock50 Rising, for those 50 and older.



‘Can I be in your flock?’ my mum, Julie, 74, asked.



Delighted, of course I agreed!



We finally arranged the shoot in March 2025.



Mum had been through a difficult time after losing her husband Malcolm, aged 74, to dementia, and her parents, over the last 16 months.

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Dressed in a red tulle skirt and leather bustier, she posed on a huge French bed.



She looked fabulous!

Ali as part of Flock50 Rising shoot. Credit – Grier Neilson and Bohemian Ekko Creative

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We also arranged a green vintage MG sports car as a prop to shoot outside.



Malcolm and Mum had MGs together, so it was her nod to him. Her groodle Valentino posed in the car alongside Mum, who beamed ear to ear.



Showing her the photos she was overjoyed.



‘I love them so much,’ Mum said. ‘I feel amazing.’



It meant everything.

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Mum’s empowering shots featured alongside 49 other incredible women at the Flock50 Rising exhibition in McLaren Vale, SA, in September 2026.



Zander, now 19, and Zosha, 25, were so proud.



And I won’t be putting the camera down any time soon – I’ve got over 200 enquiries in my inbox!



I’m determined to help as many women as possible feel proud and confident in their own skin – because confidence looks good at any age!



To follow Grier’s work visit @flock50_movement on Instagram, or to book a shoot visit bohemianekko.com/flock50