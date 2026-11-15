Your weekly stars: November 16 – November 22

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Stay or go, Aries? If life is getting a tad torturous in your significant relationship, with your daily duties, or in a faded job, it’s worth making one of your impulsive moves. Monetary madness morphs into magical movement.

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Lucky numbers: 4, 13, 26

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You saw the signs, felt the feels, or experienced the energy, Taurus, so waiting for someone to make a move might be regretted. Watch your step on Saturday when chosen family or career colleagues speculate on finances.

Lucky numbers: 1, 18, 20

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Synching up with somebody to kick-off a business venture, pursue a partnership, or commence a collaboration, requires your commitment from zero to 100, Gemini. On the flip side, a short-lived romance is reasonable.

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Lucky numbers: 30, 42, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Merging with someone who ticks all your boxes, caters for your cash flow, or wishes they were you, Cancer, could spell more sensuality, increase your prestige, or flatter your ego. Why not dial up your exercise routine?

Lucky numbers: 21, 23, 29

Leo

July 24 – August 23

You’ve fought this losing battle before, Leo, so stop while you’re ahead! Take a detour towards something more prosperous, make money magic, and purchase that forever home. It’s on, if you claw through their love language.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 8, 22

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Reflecting on previous job jitters, past partnership hitches, or old body issues, Virgo, leads you to do things differently this time around – and with a spring in your step to boot! Let yourself enjoy a little self-spoiling.

Lucky numbers: 15, 36, 43

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Do your best to inspire loved ones to help you with a home project, a social media connection to be your plus-one, or your bestie to join you on the gym floor, Libra. That beautifying technique works wonders.

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Lucky numbers: 19, 32, 38

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

However long it takes to get that guest list in order, kickstart a series of appointments, or pick up where you left off with a course, Scorpio, you need to get cracking asap. Financial or health news is embraced.

Lucky numbers: 10, 12, 23

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

There’s nothing more special than spending time with family, taking time out to socialise, or finding time to treat yourself to the max, Sagittarius – while not feeling the guilts! Stay alert for financial or housing opportunities.

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Lucky numbers: 16, 24, 27

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Why not be that beast on the dance floor, friend to a neighbour, or leader of the group, especially if you want to impress a hottie, reconnect with your inner child, or have interesting conversations? Gardening equals mindfulness.

Lucky numbers: 3, 17, 33

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Nourishing your mind, body and spirit welcomes in a fresh chapter, Aquarius, complete with all the earthly trimmings you’ve been hoping for – such as a financial fill-up and love-life bliss. Lock in a beautiful moment with a relative.

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Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 28

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Time to pull out those glam outfits, zhoosh yourself up, and rebuild your social life, Pisces, particularly if hoping to meet your perfect person, creatively network, or utilise the new you. Zero chances for a disrespectful individual.

Lucky numbers: 5, 35, 44

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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