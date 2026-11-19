Australia’s funniest pet names of 2026 have been revealed, with hilarious picks including Purrito, Doreen Fenton and Marchioness Clarissa Primrose!

From food-inspired names like Waffles and Nugget to human names like Gary and Kevin, Aussie pet owners are getting more creative than ever

While classics like Luna, Bella and Teddy remain popular, Pet Insurance Australia has uncovered some wonderfully wacky names that prove our furry friends are truly one of a kind!

Move over Luna, Bella and Charlie – Aussie pets are sporting some seriously unusual names!

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New data from Pet Insurance Australia has revealed some of the quirkiest pet names of 2026, including Marchioness Clarissa Primrose, Doreen Fenton and Clawd Valentino.

(Credit: Getty Images)

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‘Imagine standing in the middle of a busy dog park calling out “Marchioness Clarissa Primrose!”’ Pet Insurance Australia spokesperson Nadia Crighton laughed.

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(Credit: Getty Images)

Foodies have also found inspiration in the kitchen, naming their furry friends Purrito, Waffles, Spud and Chipotle.



Meanwhile, other pets have been given names fit for the office, including Gary, Kevin, Bruce and Dennis! And for pets with big personalities, there’s Wrath, Bulldozer and Hulk.

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While classics such as Daisy, Luna and Teddy remain popular, these wonderfully wacky names prove Aussies aren’t afraid to get creative!

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