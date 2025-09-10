Aussie mums invent sneaky way to help kids read

Aussie mums, and pals, Anna O’Connor and Lucy Campbell, are behind new game SoundSlam

The game helps children grasp the building blocks of literature while having fun

It’s set to be a popular Christmas gift for youngsters

If you’ve ever tried to get a child excited about practising their reading, you’ll know it’s not always easy.



But two Aussie mums, Anna O’Connor and Lucy Campbell, have come up with a clever solution.



Their card game, Sound Slam, is giving families a fun way to build the building blocks of literacy—without the pressure of worksheets or screens.

Anna, who is a primary school teacher, says the game is the learning equivalent of hiding vegies in spag bol and is a great way for kids to hone their skills without them even realising.

Sound Slam introduces phonological awareness

Since its launch late last year, the game has quickly found its way into homes, classrooms and even therapy rooms, thanks to its simple, fast-paced play.



It encourages children to rhyme, listen for sounds within words and notice the way language works—all important skills known as ‘phonological awareness’.



Research shows that children who start school with these skills are much more likely to become confident readers later on.

Early years matter

Last year’s NAPLAN results revealed that one in three students aren’t meeting literacy and numeracy standards, continuing a worrying three-year trend.



The Australian Early Development Census has also reported that more young children are starting school developmentally vulnerable than in previous years.



For teachers, speech pathologists and parents, these findings highlight how important it is to introduce literacy skills early, and in ways children actually enjoy.

A game that feels like play

Anna says the idea came from seeing how many kids were already behind when they arrived in her classroom.

‘Phonological awareness sounds technical, but it can be as simple as playing with rhymes or pulling apart the sounds in words,’ she explains.

‘We knew parents wanted an alternative to screens that still felt fun. Watching kids laugh and compete while secretly building the skills they need for reading has been really rewarding.’

To find out more about the SoundSlam visit soundslam.com.au

