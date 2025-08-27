Frustrated Aussie mum creates handmade kids’ clothing line

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

An Aussie mum frustrated with dress options for her daughter took matters into her own hands – and ended up building an award-winning business along the way.



When Melbourne mum Harshani Visvalingam was looking for the perfect dress for her little girl’s first birthday, she wanted something beautiful, high-quality and nostalgic, just like the dresses her own mum had gifted her as a child.

But after searching the shops and scouring online, Harshani couldn’t find what she had in mind.

So, she decided to make one herself.

That’s when Aussie clothing brand Miss Ayana Rose was born.

Harshani wanted to create a dress for her daughter like the heirlooms her mother had

‘You know how children’s clothes no longer look like children’s clothes anymore?’ Harshani told that’s life!

‘Well, our clothing label brings back nostalgic children’s clothing inspired by a bygone era.’

The mum and entrepreneur said she prided herself on creating quality and handmade kidswear that was made by women.

‘We make 70% of our clothes right here in south-east Melbourne, and the hand-smocking part is done in Colombo, Sri Lanka, by skilled women artisans.’

Determined to bring back the craftsmanship that was more easily found in her mum Priya’s generation, Harshani spent her daughter’s nap times researching fabrics, sketching designs, and sourcing materials.



Telling Priya about the idea, together they tested suppliers, partnered with artisans, and refined designs.

After three years of hard work, Miss Ayana Rose officially launched in May 2024.



The garments are all made by women.

The brand supports women by providing fair wages and sustainable work opportunities.



From tulle skirts to yellow stripes and peter-pan collars, every garment features intricate lace, embroidery, and smocking, ensuring each dress becomes a true heirloom.

When Harshani welcomed a son in 2024 she expanded the Miss Ayana Rose line to include shirts.

Proud of her achievements, Harshani was thrilled to be recognised by the AusMumpreneur Awards, where she was received an Honourable Mention in the Handmade Business Award category for the 2025.



While she admits balancing motherhood and business is tough, she encourages others to pursue their ideas too.

The hardworking mum couldn’t be more proud of her growth one year on.

‘Just do it,’ she says. ‘If you see a problem, chances are other mums do too. Take action quickly, that’s been my biggest strength.’



One year on, family still inspires every piece Harshani creates.

