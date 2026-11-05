MONEYSAVER: Living with adult children? Here’s how to save money and keep the peace!

When my niece moved back home after uni, my sister asked her to pay rent and board.

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She’s not the only one – Thrivents Boomerang kids survey reported 44 per cent of parents had an adult child, or kidult, aged 18 to 35 return home after living independently, caused by reduced income or job loss.

With good planning, it can help all the family.

Boundaries

Be upfront – discussing dividing household chores, sharing shopping and cooking will avoid rows.

Be sure to talk about quiet hours, curfews, and rules for overnight guests. If grandkids are moving in too, discuss childcare expectations.

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And ensure you discuss a timeline and exit strategy – will the arrangement end when the kidult has finished university or earns enough to pay their own rent?

Encourage them to use money-saving tools like the one on Moneysmart.gov.au to budget for financial goals, and think about if they’re saving for a house deposit or to move into a rental.

Board & Benefits

Establish how much rent or board money the young adult will pay. Moneysmart found the average was $144 a week including food and utilities.

Automatic transfer is good to help with budgeting.

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To reduce costs, consider family medical insurance, and combining subscriptions for the internet and streaming services.

Organising regular family meetings about the house and finances can save time, money and future arguments.

Make it clear when and how bills should be paid, and put the agreement in writing.

Any extra cash will help pay for groceries, and it could allow you to direct money to rent, your mortgage, or into savings.

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And if it’s a multi-generational home, adult kids can transport grandparents to medical or other appointments.

Stop gap

Living in the family home can give adult kids the chance to save up for their own property or rental bond.

For single mums, it provides security and saves money on childcare.

If they have student loans or debts, it can help kidults pay these off while spending less on rent and bills.

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Queensland may seem like a great place for a holiday, but in the CommBank State of the States report for the 2026 June quarter, it’s also topped the states as the best performing economy, rising one place over the quarter, ahead of South Australia. In contrast, Western Australia surrendered top spot moving to third, while New South Wales slipped to fourth position. CommBank economist Harry Ottley said, ‘Queensland’s rise to No.1 is about consistency rather than one single standout result, with dwelling and business investment now doing more of the heavy lifting. Did you know?

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