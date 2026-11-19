Mum-of-five Chontel Duncan was preparing for Christmas when she discovered her two-year-old son Paris unconscious at the bottom of their backyard swimming pool

After spending two minutes and 30 seconds underwater, Paris was pulled from the pool and revived by his dad, Sam, who performed lifesaving CPR

Now Chontel is sharing her family’s terrifying experience to encourage parents to learn CPR, supervise children around water and take pool safety seriously

Here Chontel Duncan, 38 from Brisbane tells her story in her own words

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Racing around vacuuming, I was on a mission to get the house in order. Two days before Christmas in 2022, with five little ones, we had our hands full.

Now while I cleaned, with our twins, Havana and Justice, 11 months, in their bouncers, outside my husband, Sam, then 36, watched Jeremiah, six, Swayde, five, and Paris, two, as he tidied the backyard.

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Vacuuming directly in front of the sliding doors that looked out to the backyard, around 2pm, I could see Jeremiah, Swayde and Paris jumping on the trampoline.

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The next time I looked up, Paris was missing.

Scanning the backyard, I noticed his swim vest lying on the grass beside the trampoline. Something immediately felt off.

The kids had been in the pool earlier with Sam watching them. When they got out and hopped on the trampoline where I could see them, he’d gone inside to tend to clean-up duties.

As I raced towards the pool, I saw the gate was being held open by a floatie. I peered into the pool for my little boy.

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While Jeremiah and Swayde were confident swimmers, Paris was still learning and couldn’t swim without his swim vest.

That’s when I saw him, my heart sinking. Paris’ body was lying limp at the bottom of the pool, right up against the side.

Screaming out to Sam, I dived into the pool and scooped my lifeless son into my arms.

Chontel, Havana, Swayde, Justice, Jeremiah, Paris, Sam (Credit: Supplied)

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As I pulled him to the surface, Sam took our blue-lipped boy from my arms and lay him on the pool deck. Our beautiful boy wasn’t breathing, so Sam began CPR.

‘Call an ambulance,’ he said, remaining calm.

Then a miracle happened. I watched in awe as Paris’ eyes fluttered open and his chest began to rise and fall on its own.

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Moments later, paramedics arrived and transferred Paris and me to Queensland Children’s Hospital, while Sam stayed behind with the other kids.

While Paris was exhausted and shaken, he seemed otherwise okay.

At hospital, a team of doctors rallied around my son, and I waited desperately for answers as they did scan after scan.

I breathed a sigh of relief when doctors confirmed there were no signs of fluid on my brave boy’s lungs.

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Sam had checked the security camera and confirmed our poor Paris had been underwater for two minutes and 30 seconds.

‘Paris is a miracle,’ doctors said soon after, revealing an involuntary reflex called laryngospasm – where the vocal cords tightly close off the airways to stop the water from entering the lungs – had saved his life.

It meant Paris hadn’t inhaled any water – which could’ve been fatal.

Paris and Chontel in the hospital (Credit: Supplied)

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I couldn’t believe how close we’d come to losing our perfect boy.

‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’ I told him, kissing and cuddling Paris tight in his hospital bed.

Tired after his ordeal, Paris cuddled up beside me and watched Bluey.

The next morning Paris was discharged. Picking us up from hospital with the kids in tow, Sam wrapped me in a cuddle and took a deep breath.

‘That was too close,’ he breathed.

What if I’d been just one minute later? I thought.

By now it was Christmas Eve and, surrounded by family, we knew how lucky we were to still have Paris here to celebrate with us.

‘Can I go in the pool, Mummy?’ Paris asked.

I was terrified, but knew I couldn’t let my fear stop him from getting back in the water.

As Paris jumped into his uncle’s arms in the pool, I reminded myself my boy was safe.

Chontel with her children (Credit: Supplied)

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Soon after, Paris started one-on-one swimming lessons.

We also signed the kids up for bi-weekly swimming lessons and, when they were old enough, Nippers training.

Since Paris’ accident, we’ve placed a big storage box on the opposite side of the pool gate, reminding the kids that, once they are finished swimming, every toy needs to be back in the box before they can leave the pool area, so that nothing can prop the gate open. We also don’t allow towels to be hung over the pool fence, as they restrict our view to the pool.

We explained to the kids how close we came to losing Paris.

‘Paris drowned in the pool. He survived and he’s okay, but a lot of children aren’t as lucky,’ we told them gently.

‘You’re safe with me and Daddy, but if we can’t see you, we can’t save you.’

Hoping to save other parents from heartbreak, I posted on my Instagram page @chontelduncan about Paris’ drowning.

It happened so quickly, I warned. Do your first-aid and CPR course. It might just save your kid’s life.

Now three years on, Jeremiah, 10, Swayde, nine, Paris, six, Havana and Justice, four, are confident swimmers.

‘Did you know I drowned? My daddy saved me,’ Paris tells his friends when they’re near a pool.



‘We have to wait for a parent.’



The festive season can keep you busy, but you’re never too busy to keep your kids safe.

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