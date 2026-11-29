Aries
March 21 – April 20
It seems like you’ve been dealt a cosmic wild card, but once you get down to business, incorporate something stylish, or count those dollars, any anxiety is tamed. A refreshed appearance comes with new relating techniques.
Lucky numbers: 24, 40, 45
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Congratulations on a win-win arrangement, winning assessment marks, or a monetary windfall – and all because you met someone in the middle. A secluded situation or long-distance connection works like a charm.
Lucky numbers: 19, 24, 28
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
By navigating your thoughts, doing a budget and organising a team, you’re on your way to breaking a dollar drought, cementing cash investors, or launching a money-making venture. Trust equals love all the way home.
Lucky numbers: 30, 42, 43
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Are you thinking a wellness zone, home office, or separate rooms could improve your fitness, enhance your daily grind, or reboot your romantic rhubarb? You could be onto something, Cancer. Unfollow, block or ghost that bully.
Lucky numbers: 13, 15, 35
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Is that individual walking their talk, sticking to their word, or speaking their truth? If affirmative, consider signing the property contract, accepting the beautiful bling, or inviting them to dinner, Leo. A body issue craves more fibre.
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 10
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Hold your critical tongue at a family dinner, social event, or work meeting or you risk the chance of receiving that promotion, building a bridge, or winning a heart. Considering a home gym, workout group, or Pilates class?
Lucky numbers: 6, 8, 22
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Due to some wonderful inner shifts – expect a twist to your priority list from Friday, when what was once important suddenly becomes irrelevant, unnecessary, or too extreme. Your finances do a superb balancing act.
Lucky numbers: 20, 23, 29
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Something communicated in jest, printed for fun, or commented with a laughing emoji actually rings true on Monday when your financial situation, family life, or romantic relationship perk up! Travel is in the pipeline.
Lucky numbers: 17, 25, 38
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Wrangling a novel angle to a heart rate-raising activity, financial fix-up, or relationship revival means clearing your calendar, shelving those tasks, and easing out of obtuse obligations. The class test or check-up is five stars.
Lucky numbers: 33, 37, 41
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Shaking things up in the most complicated area of your world results in improved family relations, a better work environment, or more momentum in your love-life. Keep showing up on Thursdays, and watch your wallet expand.
Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 44
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Ready to reset relationships? It’s time to wrap things up with Mr/Ms Toxic, invite that clued-up individual into your circle, or ask your special person to move in. From an income perspective, don’t undervalue your talents.
Lucky numbers: 3, 14, 26
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Since your cash-flow is bordering on torrential, wouldn’t it be time to kick off that home business, treat the family to a swimming pool, or pamper yourself from head to toe? Classic Pisces – devoting yourself to someone vulnerable.
Lucky numbers: 16, 36, 39
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.