Mandarin tutor Yanying was 26 when she fell in love with her 82-year-old student, John, despite their 56-year age gap

The couple married in Las Vegas in 2014 and welcomed son Gabriel through IVF using donor sperm in February 2024, when John was 92

Now 94, John hopes to live to 105 and attend his son’s bar mitzvah, and the couple are even considering another baby

Here, Yanying Lu, 38 from Melbourne, Vic tells her story in her own words.

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Today we’ll learn the basics,’ I told the class.

It was January 2014, and at 26 I was completing my PhD in linguistics while tutoring Mandarin in Melbourne.

One student caught my eye – an older gentleman with brown hair and a charming smile.

I learned his name was John. He was 82. He returned to class for two weeks, but his attempts were getting worse.

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‘John, I don’t think learning Chinese is right for you,’ I admitted.

‘You’re the worst student I’ve ever had!’

Laughing, he agreed.

‘How about we stay friends?’ he asked.

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Over lunch that day, John told me about his work as a doctor specialising in anti-ageing medicine.

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My parents, Sheng, then 49, and Hong, 50, lived in China and both worked in medicine, so the conversation flowed.

We also loved animals, so when John invited me to Melbourne Zoo, I agreed.

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In the dark snake enclosure, John clasped my hand to stabilise himself after losing his footing.

The moment was fleeting but, when his hand touched mine, our eyes locked and something shifted. I didn’t want to pull away.

Oh my goodness. I have feelings for John, I realised, my heart racing. He didn’t let go either.

I’d only dated men my own age, and had never imagined fancying someone older before, but I couldn’t deny the strong chemistry between us.

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The following week, John invited me to dinner at his home. As we talked, I discovered we shared a love of music and old movies.

John told me that he and his late wife, Veronica, had three children, Greg, then 55, Ashley, 51, and Samantha, 49, along with 10 grandchildren aged between 25 and seven.

Veronica had sadly died in 2013, after 57 years of marriage.

This had prompted John to join my class.

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Yanying and John travelling in China (Credit: Supplied)

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‘I was lonely and decided I’d learn something new,’ he explained. ‘I never thought I’d find love too.’

We soon became inseparable, and when he asked me to move in that March, I said yes.

We introduced each other to family and friends.

Some were surprised, but everyone was supportive. ‘We’re happy for you, Dad,’ John’s children told us.

Their acceptance meant the world.

When strangers confused John for my grandfather, I was quick to correct people.

‘He’s my partner,’ I’d explain to hotel staff, restaurant workers and cab drivers.

Still, I struggled to tell my parents I was dating someone 56 years my senior, afraid of their judgement.

As our feelings deepened, John and I discussed marriage.

‘I never thought I’d marry again, but I wasn’t expecting to meet you,’ he told me.

Yanying and John at their wedding (Credit: Supplied)

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‘Marrying you is what I want,’ I replied.

In December 2014, we flew to the US where we tied the knot at Las Vegas’ oldest chapel, then honeymooned in Hawaii.

Married life was wonderful.

But in 2018, I was heartbroken when my dad died after a year-long battle with motor neurone disease. He’d never known about John or how happy I was. Knowing life was short, I told Mum the truth over dinner during a trip home.

She was quiet for a beat.

‘As long as you’re happy,’ she then said, hugging me.

In 2022, Mum moved to Australia to be with us.

Busy with our careers, I hadn’t thought much about children until the pandemic hit. It forced me to think about our future.

I knew that John – even though he goes to the gym twice a week, eats a mostly plant-based diet, and avoids alcohol and smoking – couldn’t live forever.

When he was gone, I wanted a part of him here.

Thankfully, he agreed. ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ he promised.

Because of John’s age, we sought a sperm donor and began IVF in late 2022.

Father and Son (Credit: Supplied)

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On my birthday in June 2023, I learned I was pregnant.

‘This is incredible,’ John said at the 12-week ultrasound.

Our family and friends were elated.

In February 2024, our son Gabriel, who we call Gabby, was born. John, then 92, immediately phoned his older children. ‘You have a brother,’ he announced proudly.

Seeing John hold Gabby melted my heart. ‘He’s perfect,’ he beamed.

Four months later, our newborn became a great-uncle when John’s great-granddaughter was born!

Now, Gabby, almost three, is a bundle of energy. He has brought us so much joy.

We’re so grateful that Mum looks after him while John and I work during the week.

Sadly, John’s son Greg passed from motor neurone disease in mid 2024, aged 65, but Gabby’s siblings Ashley, 62, and Samantha, 60, adore him.

We do everything a ‘normal’ family does – park visits, daycare drop-offs and zoo trips.

Yanying, John and Gabriel (Credit: Supplied)

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Sometimes people assume John, now 94, is Gabby’s grandfather or great-grandfather. I never tire of watching their brains tick over when I explain he is Gabby’s dad.

John’s goal is to live to 105, and his greatest dream is to attend Gabby’s bar mitzvah at 13 to celebrate his Jewish heritage.

Our situation may raise some eyebrows, but we’re happy.

People have called John ‘cruel’ for starting another family at his age, but he disagrees. ‘When I’m gone, Gabby will have an incredible mother,’ he says.

Some people have also made comments about me only being after John’s money, but they couldn’t have been further from the truth. When we met, he was bankrupt!

Recently, Gabby has been asking for a sibling. When he sees a baby, he cries, ‘So cute, Mum!’

We are open to having another baby in the coming years.

Since meeting John, I’ve learned that families come in every shape and size, and ours is more unusual than most. What matters is the love and happiness we share.

John, 94, says ‘I didn’t think I’d marry again until I met Yanying – especially not my teacher! She’s a beautiful lady, clever, and such a wonderful mother.

Gabby has grown to be a bright kid – I may be biased, but I think he’s a genius! I love watching him grow and want to stick around as long as possible.

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