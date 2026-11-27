Steven and Michelle Andrews were having marriage problems after Steven started an affair with a co-worker, but his wife was trying hard to save their relationship

Days after Christmas in 2005, the couple’s two-year-old son was found alone in their home, while Steven was shot and Michelle was beaten and strangled

DNA evidence under Michelle’s fingernails would lead to a shocking revelation

Just two days after Christmas, a call was made to emergency services. On the other end of the line was a little boy, crying.

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At 7.03am on December 27, police raced to the family’s home and found little Lukasz Andrews, alone calling out, ‘Mummy, Mummy’.



The two-year-old was wandering through a room filled with decorations, a sparkling Christmas tree and unwrapped presents.

His blood-soaked pyjamas clung to his tiny frame and his parents were nowhere to be seen.

Then, in their bedroom, police made a horrifying discovery. Steven and Michelle Andrews, both 28, had been brutally murdered.

Steven had been shot in the head and was sprawled on a mattress, while Michelle was found partially unclothed on the bedroom floor. She had been beaten and strangled.

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Who would kill a young couple just days after Christmas leaving their toddler alone and unharmed?

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Steve and Michel Andrews.

Police thought it could be a burglary gone wrong, after neighbours reported hearing screams during the night. And another recalled seeing a rider in a camouflage jacket on a yellow motorcycle entering the estate. But investigators soon uncovered a much darker possible motive.

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Michelle’s devastated parents, Dan and Linda Kokora, revealed the couple’s marriage had become strained and Steven was involved with another woman.

Could jealous rage be behind the grisly scene?

This was all a stark contrast to when Michelle had fallen in love with Steven. She was studying nutrition and he was graduating in landscape architecture when they met. They married in June 2000, and welcomed their son, Lukasz, in October 2003.

Friends described them as caring, devoted parents.

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The couple had survived an earlier setback after Michelle admitted to a brief affair, and they’d worked hard to rebuild their marriage. Hoping for a fresh start, they relocated to a gated community in Florida, US, after Steven accepted a position with a landscape company.

But then Steven began getting close to office secretary Kellie Ballew, 29, who was living with her long-time boyfriend, Fred Cooper Jr.

Suspicious, Michelle was determined to save her marriage. According to her mum, Linda, Michelle cooked special dinners and tried to reconnect with Steven – even calling him when a romantic song played on the radio.

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The Andrews family. Credit: Find a grave

‘She was doing everything possible to gain him back. And all the right things a wife should do,’ Linda later recalled in a statement.

Just days before Christmas, Linda confronted her son-in-law about the suspected affair. ‘If you’re going to go for the other woman, go for the other woman,’ she’d said.

‘As a mother I thought, you know, don’t do this to her,’ Linda explained.

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Michelle was furious when Kellie presented Steven with an expensive key ring for his new car at his company Christmas party and confronted her over the lavish gift.

But now she would never get the chance to save her marriage.

Following the murders, Kellie admitted to detectives that she had been having an affair with Steven. She also revealed she’d ended her relationship with Fred on December 26, but had agreed he could remain living at their home until after the new year.

Less than 24 hours later, Steven and Michelle were dead. Suspicion quickly fell on Fred Cooper.

READ MORE: ‘I’ll probably be dead’: Nurse’s chilling prediction before husband killed her

Fred Cooper. Credit: Oxygen

During a police interview, Kellie phoned Fred asking him to come to the station saying she needed an alibi, leading Fred to believe she was the suspect.

When questioned, at first Fred denied knowing where the Andrews lived, but investigators had already begun piecing together his movements.

Surveillance footage captured a distinctive yellow sport motorcycle, just like one Cooper owned, travelling in the area around the time of the murders. Then another breakthrough came when a mechanic told police he had watched a co-worker spend more than an hour scrubbing a camouflage jacket with cleaning products just two days after the killings. That co-worker was Fred Cooper.

Detectives also noticed scratches on his arm and bruising across his knuckles. They later recovered the cleaned and altered camouflage jacket and discovered Fred had obtained the security code to the gated community by falsely claiming he rented a property there.

The final piece of the puzzle came from forensic testing. DNA recovered from beneath Michelle’s fingernails matched Fred.

He was arrested on January 11, 2006, and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed burglary.

His first trial began in October 2008 in Lee County Courthouse in Fort Myers.

Crime scene from the Andrews’ murder. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Cooper took the stand in his own defence, dropping a bombshell. He claimed he’d secretly been having an affair with Michelle, and had met her in an SUV outside the Andrews’ home on the night of the murders.

But phone records failed to support his story, and pointed to there never having been any contact between the pair.

After more than 32 hours of deliberations, a jury was unable to reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

A second trial was held in the Pinellas County Criminal Justice Centre.

On March 3, 2009, the jury found Fred Cooper guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and armed burglary.

At the sentencing hearing in Lee County Court, Circuit Judge Thomas S Reese described the murders as ‘vicious and cruel crimes.’ He addressed Cooper saying, ‘It is the intention of this court that you never again be able to look at the light of day except through steel bars and barbed wire.’

On March 16, 2009, Fred Dewitt Cooper Jr, then 30, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Michelle and Steven Andrews, and 25 years for armed burglary, with no chance of parole.

For Steven’s father, Russell Andrews, the greatest tragedy remained the little boy left behind.

‘He is part of a loving family but is deprived of knowing his mum and dad except in pictures and stories,’ he said after the verdict.

While pleased justice had been served, he added, ‘But it won’t bring back Steven and Michelle.

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