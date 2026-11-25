Widower Bill Williamson struck up a friendship with Ann Browning after meeting at a historical society talk, and eventually sold his home to move in with her

Soon after, Bill vanished without explanation. As police investigated, they uncovered suspicious bank transfers, CCTV footage, and evidence linking Ann to his disappearance

Ann later confessed to killing Bill and burying him in her garden

Bill Williamson had spent a lifetime delivering other people’s news. A retired postman, he was known around town as a kind and gentle man who liked a chat on the doorstep.

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He had lived alone since his wife, Mary, died in 2004. To fill time, Bill attended talks at the local historical society.

It was at one of those talks, in 2007, that he met Ann Browning. Then in her 50s, Ann was a cleaner. She had two sons, had been married twice, and was now separated.

Bill was 82 and hungry for company. Despite their age gap, they hit it off.

Soon Ann was part of his life. She drove him around, kept him company, and they walked her two greyhounds together.

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Friends were glad to see him smiling again.

Bill was so enamoured with Ann, he changed his will to leave the majority of his estate to her.

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Ann Browning.

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But soon, cracks in their relationship arose.

Bill had noticed money missing. He claimed Ann had helped him open a bank account, and $2300 had vanished from it.

He was devastated, and the friendship ended in bitterness – and with Ann cut from his will – though she denied stealing the cash and was never charged.

The rift didn’t last long, and in early 2009, Bill and Ann reconciled. Lonely and eager to believe the best of Ann, Bill agreed to her plan for them both to sell their houses and buy one together.

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The following year, in 2010, Bill sold his house for about $470,000 and moved in with Ann.

Almost immediately, friends noticed Bill stopped going out.

He had been spotted by a neighbour, working in Ann’s back garden, preparing for some planting. Digging a massive hole, he’d been spied wheelbarrowing mountains of earth.

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Still, Bill, who loved to chat, hadn’t been seen in town, and even stopped going to the local history society talks he loved.

Ann, meanwhile, had been busy going to the theatre, playing bingo with friends and shopping.

When Bill failed to show at two appointments with his GP, the doctor alerted police for a welfare check.

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Officers visited the pair’s home, where Ann had a simple explanation. Bill had gone to Ireland for a family funeral.

His car was also missing. But Ann said she hadn’t seen it.

Just days later, Bill’s car was found parked in a nearby street. Suspiciously, its ownership had been transferred into Ann’s name. Stranger still, neighbours mentioned that Bill’s car kept moving to different spots.

Was it a ploy to make it seem like the widower was still alive?

And when police dug into Ann’s story about Bill’s trip, they couldn’t find any record of his travels.

Detectives began looking more closely at the case, starting with Ann – the last person to see Bill.

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Bill Williamson.

That’s when they discovered CCTV footage from a local supermarket showing Ann withdrawing cash using Bill’s card.

She’d also transferred $269,000 of the proceeds from Bill’s home into her own account.

Ann Browning was arrested on suspicion of murder. During a search of her home, a forensic team found drops of blood near the bathroom, and on a plastic baseball bat found in a nearby cupboard.

They also discovered her diary. On September 10, the day police believed Bill had gone missing, she had chillingly written, RIP.

It was the day he’d moved in with her.

At the police station, with Browning ready to be interviewed, her solicitor dropped a bombshell. ‘You’re going to need a box of tissues and a spade. She’s going to confess,’ they said.

Browning then admitted she’d lost her temper and hit Bill over the head, after he told her he was leaving.

Shockingly, she’d buried his body in her garden – in the hole that Bill had started digging himself.

‘Bill had no idea… that the hole he was digging was going to be his own grave,’ senior investigating officer Juliet Parker later told documentary Britain’s Countryside Killers.

Police found the grave at Browning’s property.

Ann being interrogated. Credit: Surrey Police

Bill had been stripped naked, his legs bound with a belt and his body wrapped in a shower curtain.

Pathologists determined he’d been struck seven times around the head.

Browning pleaded guilty to murder but insisted money had nothing to do with it, claiming it happened in the heat of the moment.

In August 2011, Ann Browning, 54, appeared at Guildford Crown Court, in the UK, for a three-day hearing to determine her motive. The defence claimed it was a sudden, angry outburst, and that she had panicked after realising Bill was dead.

She claimed she’d taken Bill’s money as she was concerned about the stability of the bank, and had planned to turn herself into the police after her son’s wedding.

The prosecution argued that the murder was for financial gain. They pointed to the house sale, the bank cards, his car transferred into her name, and the cash.

Judge Christopher Critchlow ultimately ruled that Browning had been financially motivated when she decided to kill Bill.

‘Taking all her lies and the cumulative effect of them makes me sure that she did plan his murder,’ he said. ‘He was a small man and at his age could not resist what she did to him.’ He described her actions as ‘wicked’.

Browning was sentenced to life, with a minimum of 25 years. She was also ordered to hand back what she’d taken – $480,000 was to be paid to Bill’s estate.

Tragically, Bill’s wish for companionship cost him everything. ‘It was a very sad ending as he loved life, loved his garden,’ Bill’s nephew Peter said.

In November 2025, Ann Browning died in prison, having served 15 years.

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