Ten days after their wedding, newlywed couple, Sam and Anna, were enjoying a safari in Botswana when a protective hippopotamus charged their canoe and dragged the groom into its jaws

Anna rushed to save him and helped keep him alive through a terrifying overnight ordeal after rescue efforts were delayed and doctors feared he wouldn’t survive

After multiple surgeries and a long recovery, the couple have embraced a new outlook on life

Here Anna McKee, 31, tells her story in her own words

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Up on a clifftop overlooking the sparkling ocean, I couldn’t stop smiling as I said ‘I do’.

It was September 2025, and the love of my life, Sam, 30, and I were in Portugal for our wedding. We exchanged vows before 37 loved ones, then danced the night away.

We’d met at a country fete when we were 15.

Two years later, he won me over on our first coffee date and that was it!

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In 2023, Sam proposed on the snowy slopes of the Andes in Chile, slipping his grandmother’s engagement ring onto my finger.

Now we were off on our dream honeymoon – an African safari! After surfing and whale watching in Mozambique, we flew to Botswana’s remote Okavango Delta. Over two days, we spotted giraffes, elephants, lions and zebras.

Then just 10 days into married life, we joined an afternoon canoe excursion to explore the lagoon’s flora and fauna.

Sam and his wife on their wedding day. Credit: Jonathan Rens

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Gathered on the shoreline before setting off, we spotted a mother hippopotamus and her two calves nearby.

‘Look… hippo,’ our guide said, pointing to them.

It was hard to tell how far away they were.

We then climbed aboard our traditional canoe, called a mokoro, which was propelled through the shallow lagoon by a guide using a long pole.

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Sam sat at the front, with me nestled behind him.

As we travelled through the lagoon, the protective hippo mum opened her jaws, baring her huge tusks.

‘She’s warning us,’ our guide explained. Sam snapped a photo, thrilled.

Our guide steered away, but our mokoro drifted into a deeper channel, closer to the hippos.

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Sam and his wife on their wedding day. Credit: Jonathan Rens

Suddenly an almighty grunt and splash erupted behind us. ‘What was that?’ Sam exclaimed.

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Turning, we spotted the huge hippo charging towards our tiny canoe.

Our guide frantically thrust his pole into the water to steer us away.

But it was too late… Bang! The gigantic animal slammed into the mokoro with the force of a truck.

Catapulted into the air, the guide and I were thrown into the water.

Spluttering as I surfaced, I turned to look for Sam.

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Sam and his wife on their honeymoon in Botswana before the attack. Credit: Supplied

Everything seemed to move in slow motion as I watched my new husband being shaken like a rag doll in the hippo’s jaws.

Thrashing its head, the hippo dragged him beneath the surface before hauling him back up.

‘Nooooo!’ I screamed, a blood-curdling shriek erupting from within me.

Sam’s being killed! I thought.

Without thinking, I charged through waist-deep water towards the hippo with my fists clenched.

Reaching the beast, I had no weapon – no plan. I just walloped it on the side of its massive head with all my might, desperate to free my husband.

Instantly, the hippo released Sam and sank beneath the water.

Rising to the surface, Sam stood and gasped for air. ‘I can’t walk! I need help!’ he wheezed.

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Sam being loaded into the medevac helicopter. Credit: Supplied

Blood was turning the water crimson.

There was no time to panic. Sam slung his arm around my shoulders.

Supporting his weight, I helped him stagger towards the tourists, a football-field distance away, terrified the hippo or a lurking crocodile might attack.

‘Help us!’ I yelled.

Reaching another guide’s mokoro, Sam hauled himself in and collapsed on his stomach.

It was then Sam noticed something protruding from his lower back. The hippo had ripped open his body, leaving a glistening purple mass of intestines hanging through a gaping wound.

My stomach lurched as Sam held his intestines in place with one hand.

We were ferried to shore and helped into a larger metal boat.

‘Take my belt,’ he urged, asking me to use it as a tourniquet around his injured leg. I did, then tied my neckerchief around a wound on his arm.

‘Put my intestines back,’ Sam pleaded.

Sam was attacked by a hippo on his honeymoon. Credit: Getty

But I was terrified of causing more damage.

Instead, I helped hold them in place as a fellow tourist, a retired dentist, applied pressure to his wounds.

‘A rescue helicopter will be here in 30 minutes,’ the guides said.

More than an hour passed, and no rescue came. As the sun set, Sam shivered on a bed of life jackets while I swatted mosquitoes from his bloody body.

Then came devastating news. ‘There’s no helicopter coming tonight,’ we were told. Nobody could explain why.

We took Sam back to camp on a stretcher in a pickup truck, every bump sending agony through his mangled body.

In a spare tent, he was laid face down on a bed.

With no medical professional there, I took charge, helped by fellow tourists. Armed with basic first-aid supplies, I cut away his blood-soaked clothes and tried to dress his wounds. Using the camp’s wi-fi, I called Sam’s mum and my dad.

‘I need you to get us out of here,’ I begged.

Sam in the medic jet, being transferred from Botswana to South Africa, Johannesburg to hospital for surgery. Credit: Supplied

Our families contacted the US Embassy, and by 9.45pm, a private medical evacuation had been arranged. But at 10.30pm came another blow.

Botswana’s airspace was closed overnight, and despite efforts to secure special permission, the helicopter couldn’t reach us until 6.30am.

As the hours crawled by, Sam lay in agony.

Doctors on the phone warned me he was unlikely to survive until morning.

Sam heard every word.

He counted each breath to stay calm, thinking of everything we still wanted to do together, including starting a family.

Our loved ones called from home, trying to remain positive, but I could hear the heartbreak in their voices. It felt as though they were saying goodbye.

At 2am, paramedics reached the camp by road.

Sam’s body temperature had plummeted to 27.7 degrees, and without medication to counteract their possible side effects, strong pain meds were just too risky.

Still in unbearable pain, Sam clung on desperately to life.

eard a faint rumbling.

The helicopter!

Sam recovering in Johannesburg with his wife. Credit: Supplied

After more than 13 agonising hours, help had arrived at last.

Sam was airlifted to Maun – a town in northern Botswana, where a medical jet then took us to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Finally, he received strong pain relief.

At hospital, 18 hours after the attack, doctors rushed Sam into surgery.

‘I love you. Be strong,’ I said, kissing him goodbye.

Surgeons discovered Sam’s large intestine had ruptured, requiring damaged sections to be removed and a temporary colostomy created.

He also had internal bleeding, multiple cracked ribs, a fractured vertebra and enormous wounds in his back, thigh and shoulder. The hippo’s teeth had missed a major artery in his leg by just one millimetre.

After days in intensive care, Sam began recovering, but he’d lost 18 kilos and could barely get out of bed.

Then, 19 days after being admitted, Sam was medically cleared to fly to the US, where we live, for further treatment.

Sam getting ready to head home. Credit: Supplied

Back home, an abscess in his back wound required another operation.

He needed a suction device for three weeks, and months of daily wound dressings.

Nine months after the attack, Sam underwent surgery to reverse his colostomy.

But Sam’s lovable smile never faded.

‘I want to make something positive out of this and help other people,’ he said.

During his recovery, Sam discovered a passion for making pottery.

During his recovery, Sam found a passion for pottery and art. He now sells them to raise money to buy sports equipment for kids. Credit: Supplied

Inspired by his new-found talent, he created Simple Soulshine, an art business raising money to provide skateboards, surfboards and snowboards for children who can’t afford them.

We’ve also written a book about our experience, titled Soulshine, and are currently working with publishers on the final stages of editing before publication.

A year since the accident, Sam’s still rebuilding his strength, but we’re grateful he’s alive.

Our holiday horror hasn’t robbed us of our love of adventure.

We will plan another honeymoon – although perhaps not another safari! Sam says every day since the attack is ‘bonus time’.

After coming so close to losing him, we’re determined to treasure every precious moment.

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