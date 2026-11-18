When a playful bump from her beloved mastiff left Jayne with a sore nose, she never imagined it would uncover a rare autoimmune disease that would destroy her face

After years of misdiagnoses, chemotherapy, and life-saving treatment, she was forced to have her nose removed and replaced with a prosthetic

Now, she’s inspiring millions online by proudly sharing her journey



Here Jayne Hardman, 56 tells her story in her own words.

Pulling my jumper over my head, I heard a small thunk.



‘Oh bugger,’ I sighed, picking up my nose from the dressing room floor and reattaching it to my face. It was September 2026, almost nine years since I lost my nose to a rare illness.



My ordeal began in March 2012 while I was playing in the living room with my two-year-old mastiff, Cece. She jumped up and her head accidentally slammed into my nose.



‘Ouch!’ I yelped as blood gushed out.



My nose wasn’t broken, just sore, so I thought little of it. But the following day it was more swollen, and even the lightest touch made me gasp in agony.

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‘I’m sure it’ll pass,’ I told my husband Martin, then 39, and our sons Todd, 17, and Roman, nine.



I’d always had a prominent nose. At school, classmates teased me and called me ‘Concorde’ after the aircraft.



Still, it had never caused me any problems.



Two weeks after the knock, my nose felt constantly blocked and I was getting frequent nosebleeds.



Worried, I visited my GP in May. He was just as puzzled as I was.



‘Let’s send you to an ear, nose and throat specialist,’ he suggested.

Todd, Jayne and Roman. Credit: Supplied

I saw the ENT in July, but they had no answers either.



My nose began changing shape dramatically. Horrifyingly, it started caving in on the left side while swelling on the right.



For two years I saw countless doctors. Test after test came back inconclusive while my symptoms worsened.



Then, in June 2014, I was referred to one of Britain’s top nose surgeons in London. As soon as I sat down, he asked a series of questions.



‘Do you have high blood pressure, hearing issues, muscle pain and gum problems?’ he questioned.

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Jayne prior to surgery. Credit: Supplied

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I answered yes to each.



I was stunned, as he explained he believed I had a rare autoimmune disease. ‘It’s called granulomatosis with polyangiitis, or GPA. It’s a rare form of vasculitis that can cause severe tissue damage if left untreated.’



He ordered blood tests to confirm the diagnosis.



Shocked, with Martin beside me, I listened as the doctor explained that my immune system was attacking my blood vessels, causing swelling and tissue death.



‘It appears the condition lay dormant for years but was triggered by the knock,’ he said.



I was horrified to learn the disease could be fatal if left untreated.

Jayne recently wearing her prothestic nose. Credit: Supplied

That evening I told the boys, who were incredibly supportive. I also made sure to give Cece an extra cuddle. ‘You saved my life,’ I told her.



Two weeks later, blood tests confirmed the diagnosis. I was prescribed chemotherapy tablets to slow the disease.



The treatment left me exhausted. My hair thinned and I constantly felt unwell. And my nose continued to deteriorate.



‘I’ll be able to rebuild your nose,’ my specialist promised. It felt like a light at the end of the tunnel.



But as the months passed, my nose collapsed in on itself until it was almost flat against my face.



Whenever I went out, I caught people staring.



‘My God, what happened to your face?’ one stranger asked recoiling in horror.



‘Were you in a car accident?’ asked another, gawking.

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Jayne with her nose off. Credit: Supplied

I could no longer breathe through my nose and lost my sense of taste and smell. I couldn’t smell my husband or my children when I hugged them. It was heartbreaking.



Embarrassed and self-conscious, I stopped going out and resigned from my cafe job. My confidence hit rock bottom, and I avoided mirrors whenever possible.



‘You’re always gorgeous to me,’ Martin said.



After two gruelling years of treatment, I was declared in remission in December 2016. But my nose couldn’t be saved.



Instead I was referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to be fitted for a prosthetic.



Asked to bring old photographs of my nose, I had a different idea!



‘I don’t want my old nose back,’ I told my prosthetist Kelly, admiring her button nose. ‘I quite like yours.’

Jayne and Martin on their wedding anniversary. Credit: Supplied

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So, my new nose was modelled on hers.



In November 2017, I underwent surgery to remove what remained of my nose. Afterwards, waking up without a nose, I was left with a large opening in the centre of my face.



Surgeons had screwed three magnets in a triangle around the area, so the prosthetic could be clipped on.



Six weeks later, my new nose was ready.



Looking at myself in the mirror for the first time was incredible.

Jayne’s selection of noses, stored in a tea box. Credit: Supplied

‘I look amazing!’ I said, in tears. For the first time in years, I felt confident.



‘You’re gorgeous, Mum,’ my boys said.



Now, I simply clip my nose on each morning.



I have eight prosthetic noses stored in a tea chest. One is slightly tanned for holidays, and I even have a ‘drunk nose’ with a rosy flush for wearing on nights out.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Sometimes I accidentally knock it off, and on more than one occasion a particularly powerful sneeze has sent my nose flying.



I don’t wear it overnight, and now I’m completely comfortable with people seeing me remove it.



That confidence inspired me to start sharing my story on social media in August 2026, to help others living with facial differences feel less alone.



Today, I have more than 33,000 TikTok followers @jayneyhardman, and a video explaining my prosthetic nose has been viewed 56.5 million times.

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It still feels surreal.



When I was first diagnosed with vasculitis, I felt incredibly isolated. If sharing my journey helps even one person feel understood, it’s worth it.



I still receive chemo every six months, but I’m grateful to be in remission and even more grateful to be alive.



Heaven nose I’ve still got plenty of life ahead of me.

To find out more about vasculitis, visit vasculitis.org.uk

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