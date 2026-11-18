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As we all know, the true meaning of Christmas is food. More specifically, chocolate.

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And I’m sure we can all agree that Aussie chocolatier Darrell Lea is kind of an icon in that space.

So when a box of treats from their 2026 Christmas range landed on my desk to try, you’d better believe I was ready to munch my way through the lot and report back to you, the good people, on what’s worth popping in your trolley this festive season.

Yes, this is my real, actual job.

And this could be the highlight of my career.

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Let’s continue.

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What’s in the Darrell Lea Christmas 2026 range?

Here’s the good news: all your nostalgic favourites are back for 2026, and they are bang-on for festive treats, stocking fillers, Secret Santa gifts and everything in between.

Here’s the bad news: I had to share the haul with the rest of the team (ugh!).

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I kid, I kid! Obviously the best treats are those shared, and I also managed to get some sneaky insights around what everyone in the office was loving.

And yes, there was a definite standout.

The Darrell Lea Christmas Balls (balls of delish milk chocolate, wrapped up in a candy coating) were an absolute hit, disappearing within seconds of the packet being opened.

Consider those bad boys that’s life approved.

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I know what everyone in the office getting from me for Christmas!

The Caramel Snow Slice was another favourite – think gooey, chewy caramel fudge, topped with white fondant and dark chocolate.

*Quietly drools in the corner*

The OG Caramel Snow bars were one of my childhood favourites, and the delish classic still hit the spot years later – but fair warning: you definitely need a sweet tooth to appreciate this treat.

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The Coconut Ice Slice is another one for anyone with a sweet tooth – which I happen to have, so I wasn’t complaining.

And of course, I can’t yap about Darrell Lea’s Christmas range without mentioning their famous Rocklea Road. Did you know the clever cats at Darrell Lea HQ make a whomping 127 kilometres of this iconic chocky for Chrissy time? Yep, laid end to end, this year’s Christmas Rocklea Road production would stretch far enough to cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge more than 100 times.

But that would be a terrible waste, so let’s eat it instead.

(And while we’re talking trivia, those chocolate balls I mentioned? They make 5.25 million of them. Just soak that number in for a second!)

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So, is the Darrell Lea Christmas range worth buying?

I was never going to say no to a big ol’ box stuffed with a bunch of chocolate treats.

But after some very thorough and thoughtful taste testing (you’re welcome), I am prepared to say with some certainty, that Darrell Lea has delivered the goods this silly season.

The Christmas Balls were the clear crowd fave, while the Caramel Snow Bar, Coconut Ice Slice and Rocklea Road brought the nostalgia.

Oh, and there’s also a yummy coconut-nougat filled Christmas pudding, the seasonal Red & Green Liquorice (not to mention the OG Black Liquorice – I always grab a bag for Mum’s stocking, she’s a huge fan), Soft Centres, Allsorts…

Whether you’re filling stockings, sorting out Secret Santa or just stocking the pantry, there’s plenty here to pick from.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go to the gym to work off all that chocolate. Just kidding! Everyone knows calories don’t count at Christmas.