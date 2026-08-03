$5000-worth of tacos are up for grabs!

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I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a much better meal than a big plate of tacos.

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Not surprisingly, Mexican restaurant chain Zambrero loves a good taco, too – and they’re giving away a whomping $5000-worth of the shell-shaped delights to one lucky winner, to celebrate the launch of the Fat Taco.

But the delicious prize isn’t going to just any old taco fiend. Oh no. Zambrero is on the hunt for someone who can fill a very special role.

Someone whose hands can really handle the Fat Taco.

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They’re looking for someone to take out of the title of Australia’s Biggest Hands, and become the face (er, hands) of the delish new menu item.

Big Hand Energy

Across the country, Queensland have thus far proven themselves to have the mightiest mitts, with the average hand (from wrist to middle fingertip) measuring in at 21.7cm.

Victoria’s coming a close second, at 21.3cm, and South Australia is picking up third position with 21.1cm.

But if you don’t have monster mitts, don’t fret – Zambrero is also giving away $500 cash to the person with the most impressive Big Hand Energy.

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Whether you can safely carry a round of drinks to your mates at the pub without spilling a drop; can ‘girl grip’ your phone, keys, Stanley drink bottle, chocolate bar and the latest issue of that’s life! (duh) in one hand; or open a stuck pickle jar first time, every time… your hands are bringing a lot to the table – and deserve to go into the draw to win that cold, hard cash!

About that Fat Taco…

While you don’t need to purchase a taco to enter the competition, the question is: why wouldn’t you?!

Zambrero has a whole delicious range of Mexican-style bites, and the Fat Taco is just the latest addition. It also happens to be the thickest taco developed since Dr Sam Prince founded Zambrero in 2005.

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Stacked with your choice of protein, pickled red onion and sour cream, the Fat Taco is bold, fun and built for one hand.

Australia’s Biggest Hands

It’s been a long road for Zambrero to find hands worthy of representing the Fat Taco.

“We considered filling the role internally, but after an audit of the Zambrero team’s hands, we had to admit we simply weren’t up to the task,” says Daryl McCormack, CEO at Zambrero.

“Somewhere out there is an XXL-gloved Australian whose hands were made for this moment – and we will not rest until those hands are wrapped around a Fat Taco.”

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So, keen to put your best hand forward to take home $5000-worth of tacos, or a $500 cash prize?

Here’s everything you need to know…

How to enter

To put your ~hand~ in the ring, Aussies simply need to measure up and snap a photo. Easy as that!

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Place a hand flat against a ruler, measuring tape or Zambrero’s official measurement sheet – available at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands – and upload the photo along with your details at the same address.

Hands are measured from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm, where the hand meets the wrist. Stretching is grounds for disqualification, and honestly, shame on you for considering it.

To enter the running for the Big Hand Energy title, keep an eye on Zambrero’s Instagram and TikTok (@zambrero) – where Aussies can nominate themselves, or the big-handed hero in their life, by commenting on Zambrero’s official Big Hand Energy post and telling us why they deserve it.

The search is open until 23:59 on August 4, 2026, with Australia’s Biggest Hands – and the recipient of the ‘Big Hand Energy’ title – revealed on August 12, 2026.

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No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Full T&Cs at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands