A little taste of Japan just arrived in Australia, thanks to Krispy Kreme

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I recently got back from a holiday to Japan (it was great, thanks for asking!). And if there’s one thing I am missing more than anything else, it’s midnight trips to the konbini (that’s Japanese for convenience store, FYI) for a little treat.

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Luckily, the snack gods are smiling on me, because Krispy Kreme has just brought a little bit of Japan to Australia, with the launch of its all-new, limited-edition Passport to Japan Range.

Inspired by some of Japan’s most iconic desserts, this collection combines tangy yuzu, sweet strawberry truffle, and golden shortcake with velvety cream fillings in true Krispy Kreme style.

*Cue me salivating wildly*

Get. In. My. Belly! Image: Krispy Kreme

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There are three delicious doughnuts in the range, all based on Japanese flavours and ~those~ viral desserts!

(And yes, they are all 100 percent Insta-worthy!)

First up, there’s Japanese Cheesecake: A puffy, doughy ball of goodness filled with rich, Japanese cheesecake–inspired cream, hand-dipped in a white truffle coating, and finished with a caramel truffle drizzle.

Perfect for anyone who’s spent way too many hours watching Instagram videos of the fluffy Japanese cheesecake trend!

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Japanese Cheesecake. Image: Krispy Kreme

Next up, for citrus lovers, there’s the Yuzu Citrus Burst: Another doughnut ball packed with tangy yuzu-flavoured cream, dipped in a yellow truffle coating, and decorated with a white truffle drizzle and bursts of citrus candy crunch.

Yuzu Citrus Burst. Image: Krispy Kreme

And finally, the Strawberry Shortcake: The classic Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped in sweet strawberry truffle, dunked in a crumbly shortcake cookie blend, and finished with a velvety vanilla cream swirl.

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Strawberry Shortcake. Image: Krispy Kreme

If this sounds right up your alley, same. But there’s a catch!

Okay, not really a ‘catch’, per se, but something you need to know: This mouth-watering collection is only available until September 1, so best to pop into your local Krispy Kreme or order online asap.

Whether you’re missing a late-night Japanese convenience store run or looking to satisfy a serious craving, the Passport to Japan Range is your ticket to a tasty adventure!

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