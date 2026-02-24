Red Rooster has reinvented a pub classic and we’re obsessed!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s 5pm. You’re bone-tired after another big day of work. The kids are hungry. Dammit, YOU’RE hungry. And all you want is a cronchy, cheesy, juicy chicken parmi.

If only you could pick one up on your way home, right?

Well, prepare for some pretty exciting news, because Red Rooster is making all our parmi dreams come true.

Red Rooster’s new Parmi range is dropping on February 25, and it is absolutely hitting the spot.

Met Red Rooster’s newest burger.

The hero of the range is the classic Parmi Burger.

Just picture it: Two golden fried chicken tenders, a slice of melty, gooey cheese, a smothering of Red Rooster’s new napoletana sauce, and an added hit of cheesiness with Red’s special smoky cheese sauce.

*Pauses to wipe drool off chin*

Image: Red Rooster.

It’s messy, it’s juicy, it’s cheesy and crunchy… basically, everything a hungry gal or guy could ask for is in this reimagined handheld version of the Aussie pub classic.

But we did say the Parmi “range”, right?

Because you can take your chicken parm all wrapped up as a Parmi Rippa, too – a classic roll that’s perfect for eating on the way home, at the kitchen bench or straight out of the wrapper.

An Aussie favourite.

There’s something so quintessentially Aussie about a tasty chicken parm. As Sam Bragg, Red Rooster’s CEO, explains, “The parmi is one of those meals that just feels familiar to Australians – it’s comfort food, plain and simple.”

And slapping that pub favourite between two burger buns? Well, it just makes sense.

“We wanted to keep everything people love about a pub classic, but make it easier to enjoy any night of the week. It’s the pub in your hand, done the Red Rooster way.”

In addition to the Parmi Burger and Rippa, the range also includes Parmi Loaded Chips (um, YUM!) and the Parmi Kids Cheeseburger – so nobody misses out on the parmi fun.

Image: Red Rooster.