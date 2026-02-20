  •  
Advertisement
Home Food

The zero-pressure lunch box hack every parent needs to know.

Forget the overdone aesthetic lunches – this is all about making life easy.
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Remember when school lunch boxes were just… boxes with lunch in them?

Advertisement

There’s a whole lot of pressure on busy parents these days to create ‘Insta-worthy’ lunches for their kids every single – day (as if anyone needs that on top of their mental load!

But there’s an Aussie brand that’s putting sculpted sandwiches and colour-coded snacks in the proverbial bin.

Image: Spencil

Queensland-based brand Spencil has spent more than 20 years crafting fun and functional school gear for Australian families. And after witnessing the culture shift around artistic lunches first-hand, they’re now working hard to help ease the pressure on Aussie mums and dads.

Advertisement

“Somewhere along the way, lunch boxes became about appearances instead of nourishment, personality and care,” says Caitlin Spencer, General Manager of Spencil.

“We want to bring it back to what really matters – raising confident, happy kids, not chasing likes.”

Rethinking the lunch box

With the cost of living on the rise, and modern parenting more demanding than ever, Spencil is leading the charge for a culture shift that reflects real life – not unrealistic standards.

Their mission? To encourage creativity, individuality and real-life parenting – and to help people step away from the desperate bid for perfectionism when it comes to the kids’ lunches.

Advertisement

Which, let’s be so real, sounds amazing – right?

Image: Spencil

But how exactly are they helping families ditch the pressure to be perfect at lunchtime, and show up as they are?

Through their vibrant, personality-driven lunch boxes and lunch bags, which are created to empower kids and support parents – not overwhelm them.

Advertisement

“We design to celebrate individuality and build confidence, explains Caitlin. “Parenting is messy, beautiful, and absolutely not one-size-fits-all.”

Spencil have a huge range of kids’ school gear, from backpacks and book covers to pencil cases – and, of course, those fun but functional lunch boxes!

With loads of fun colours and fab designs, there’s something for every little personality and imagination in the range.

The best kids’ lunch boxes and bags

All-in Lunch Box
$49.95

shop now


Big Cooler Lunch Bag
$32.95

SHOP NOW

Snack Attack Box
$29.95

shop now

Little Cooler Lunch Bag
$29.95

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement