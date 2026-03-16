Hey taco lovers, Guzman y Gomez has a treat for you!

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What’s that, friend? You can’t decide between tacos and cheeseburgers for dinner?

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It’s a dilemma for the ages, and one I know I struggle with more regularly than I care to admit.

But if you, too, understand the very specific pain of having to decide between your two favourite things, I have some excellent news for you…

You don’t have to choose. No, really!

Because everyone’s favourite Mexican takeaway joint, Guzman y Gomez, has decided ~not~ to stay in their lane, and has crafted – dare I say it – the *perfect* fast-food hybrid.

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Meet the GYG Cheeseburger Cali Taco.

Photo: Guzman y Gomez

This bad boi is everything your regular dinner wishes it could be.

Juicy, cheesy, burger-y vibes you can’t get enough of, but in taco form. Guzman-ified, if you will.

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Think: a warm flour tortilla, absolutely loaded with flavoursome ground beef, jalapeno ketchup, diced onion, GYG’s iconic seasoned fries (yes, fried IN your taco!), gooey, melty jack cheese and a brand-new special sauce.

And, get this – it’s only $4.

“We wanted to create something to surprise [our guests],” says GYG Founder and Co-CEO, Steven Marks.

“The Cheeseburger Cali Taco is fun, a little outrageous and insanely delicious! It’s everything you love about a classic cheeseburger, GYG-ified.”

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Oh, and if you’re worrying about takeaway being “unhealthy”, please stop right now. Because the Cheeseburger Cali Taco is has no added preservatives, no artificial flavours, no added colours and no unacceptable additives. It’s good, clean food, just like the rest of the GYG menu.

Available at GYG from March 17, 2026, the only bad news is that this particular taco is only going to be around for a limited time. Personally, I’m taking that as my permission to eat as many as I possibly can before they dip off the menu for good.

Grab one (or several) at GYG restaurants nationwide, before they’re gone!