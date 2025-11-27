Why Dark Chocolate Is a Superfood

We’ve never needed an excuse to eat more chocolate, but if we did, this would be it – it turns out dark chocolate is something of a superfood. That’s right, our favourite guilty pleasure snack comes with a series of surprising health benefits, which makes indulging that much sweeter. (The key is to make sure it’s high in cocoa and low in added sugar.)

Here are some of the perks of breaking open a pack of the dark stuff…

Rich In Antioxidants

Dark chocolate is packed full of antioxidants, which lends to its superfood status. It can even help to slow down the ageing process at a cellular level. In fact, dark chocolate has more antioxidants than blueberries and acai berries!

Supports Heart Health

The flavanols in dark chocolate help to improve circulation and reduce high blood pressure. In more good news, this superfood can also improve cholesterol, and has been shown to lower heart disease by up to 37 per cent.

Boosts Brain Function

Not only can dark chocolate improve circulation, the flavanols associated with this superfood can help enhance focus, memory and overall mental performance. Also, the caffeine and theobromine found in dark chocolate boosts energy levels.

Enhances Mood

There’s a reason why you feel happier with a mouth full of chocolate. Dark chocolate triggers the release of feel-good chemicals like endorphins (a natural painkiller and mood booster), serotonin (a mood stabiliser) and phenylethylamine (the chemical your brain produces when you’re falling in love).

Supports Skin Health

If it’s glowing skin you’re after, bite into some dark chocolate. The high flavanol content in this superfood helps improve skin hydration, increase blood flow to the skin and provides some natural UV protection. (Wearing sunscreen is still a must though!)

Finally, we have an excuse to enjoy chocolate guilt-free… To get the most health benefits, look for dark chocolate that contains 70 per cent cocoa or higher and keep the portion size to no more than 60g. Happy snacking!