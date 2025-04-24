The 5 Health Self-Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Being proactive about your health starts with you. In addition to regular doctor visits, there are a series of self-checks every woman should be doing in between annual check-ups. Regular self-checks are a simple and important way to stay in tune with your body, while also empowering you to take control of your health. From breast exams to skin checks, these quick routines can be life-saving.

Here are some of the self-checks you can DIY. Taking care of your health just might save your life!

1. Breast Self-Checks

If you’re still menstruating, do this a few days after your period ends, otherwise choose the same day each month.

Standing in front of a mirror, place your hands on your hips and look for any visible changes, such as dimpling or puckering. Next, raise your arms and check for the same signs. Finally, lie down and with your fingers, press down in circular motions over your entire breasts and underarms, feeling for any lumps or thickened tissue.

2. Skin Self-Checks

It’s important to regularly check your skin for any changes that may have occurred. (Adobe Stock)

Look over your body from head to toe, using a hand-held mirror to see any hard-to-reach areas. In addition to looking for any new moles or growths, keep an eye out for any changes to existing ones. Use the ABCDE rule when inspecting your skin:

A: Asymmetry

B: Border irregularity

C: Colour changes

D: Diameter over 6mm

E: Evolving or changing over time

3. Mental Health Self-Checks

While it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s important to check in on your mental health from time to time.

Take a moment to reflect on your general mood and energy levels. Do you feel stressed, sad or anxious on a daily basis? Keep a journal to track your mood and your emotions. If you find yourself feeling persistently low or irritable, or if you find yourself becoming withdrawn, see a doctor.

4. Abdominal and Pelvic Health Self-Checks

Lying flat on your back, gently press down on your abdomen, checking for any lumps or tenderness. Pay attention to any persistent pain or bloating, changes in bowel habits or unusual bleeding.

Often subtle symptoms such as bloating, frequent urination and pelvic pain can sometimes be an indicator of ovarian or uterine health issues. If your symptoms worsen or persist for more than two weeks, see a doctor.

Although often subtle, abdominal and pelvic symptoms can sometimes point to more serious issues. (Adobe Stock)

5. Oral Health Self-Checks

Quite often, our mouth is overlooked when it comes to health self-checks.

In addition to scheduling regular dentist visits, you should also keep an eye out for any sores, lumps or discolouration inside the mouth and on your tongue.

While these self-checks shouldn’t replace regular check-ups with your doctor, it’s a good way to stay on top of your health in between visits. Making self-checks a regular habit helps you catch early warning signs, which often leads to better outcomes. Your health is literally in your hands!